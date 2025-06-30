Teachers appreciated through colorful Guru Vandana events by HSS

Children honoring their teachers in the Hindu way Teachers enjoying the cultural immersion Performances by children celebrating their teachers

Over two thousand teachers and administrators participated in colorful Guru Vandana events organized by the Hindu Education Foundation, an HSS US Project

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. celebrates the first week of May as "Teacher Appreciation Week" and Tuesday of the same week as "National Teachers Day." Hindu philosophy and culture consider teachers as "Guru" - one who shines and sustains the light of knowledge, rooting out the darkness of ignorance. Numerous teachers enlighten and inspire us throughout our lives in our academic, vocational, and spiritual endeavors. To acknowledge and appreciate them, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA (HSS) organized Guru Vandana events under the banner of the Hindu Education Foundation (HEF). Around 2,200 academicians, including teachers, principals, and superintendents, were honored and recognized during these events, which were attended by more than 10,000 attendees comprising students, parents, and other guests.

In these events, children presented cultural programs featuring Sanskrit shlokas, speeches, and performances, appreciating the role of the Guru in attaining supreme knowledge. Chief guests and teachers shared their thoughts with the audience, followed by a ceremony that honored the teachers in the traditional Hindu way. Darshana, an educational exhibition on Hindu Civilization developed by HEF volunteers, was also displayed in several of these events. Over 150 local centers (shakhas) and regional chapters across 20 states organized these events, with teenage children and their families taking the lead in planning and coordination. In some areas, the HEF collaborated with local townships and school districts to organize the “Guru Vandana” teacher appreciation ceremonies.

Teachers and attendees were impressed with the traditional ceremonies held in their honor. Some teachers particularly enjoyed the Hindu way of performing aarti, which involves applying kumkum to the forehead, offering flowers, and presenting sweets, followed by bowing down in front of the teacher. School teachers especially appreciated this event. They acknowledged their students’ passion and hard work, as well as how this event introduced them to Hindu culture and its inclusive philosophy.

About HSS

HSS is a 501(c)(3), independent, voluntary, non-profit, cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling a lasting sense of pride in Hindu heritage among its members. Over the Years, HSS’s community service has been recognized by federal-level programs, FEMA, as well as federal, state, and city-level local officials, and by prominent media outlets such as CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, FOX News, NPR Radio, the Houston Chronicle, and the Chicago Tribune, among many other mainstream establishments.

Learn more at www.HSSUS.org

Guru Vandana - Teachers' Appreciation Day Celebrations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.