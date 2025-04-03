Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Commemorates Black History Month with Nationwide Events

HSS commemorates Black History Month February 2025

HSS celebrated Black History Month with nationwide events featuring African American speakers, fostering dialogue and education.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) proudly celebrated Black History Month by hosting a series of events across its chapters nationwide. These events featured distinguished African American speakers and provided platforms for dialogue, education, and mutual respect between the Hindu-American and African American communities.

In Sacramento, California, the Sri Krishna Shakha chapter welcomed Chris Clark, a U.S. Air Force veteran and President of the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. Mr. Clark shared his family's experiences and emphasized the importance of community engagement and cultural understanding in building stronger communities.

The Jijamata Shakha in Peoria, Arizona, honored corporate leader Bridget Reeves. Ms. Reeves highlighted the significant contributions of the Black community in innovation and science, engaging in an interactive session that fostered deeper understanding among attendees.

In Harrisburg, North Carolina, the Aadi Shakti Shakha hosted an event featuring three District Judges, a State Senator, a State House Member, and the head of the International Minority Coalition of Charlotte. These leaders shared their personal journeys, discussing challenges faced and overcome, underscoring the importance of perseverance and education.

The Vivekananda Shakha in Chicago, Illinois, invited Aurora City's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Clayton Muhammad, for their Annual Black History Month Lecture. Mr. Muhammad delivered an inspiring talk titled "THEY ARE A.B.L.E. – Aurora’s Black Leaders of Excellence – PAST. PRESENT. POTENTIAL." Community leaders, including Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association President Lynn Pries, also participated in this program.

In Chandler and Gilbert, Arizona, HSS volunteers commemorated Black History Month with Councilmember O.D. Harris as the chief guest. Councilmember Harris spoke about the historical struggles and ongoing challenges faced by the African American community, emphasizing the importance of unity and equality. Councilwoman Jennifer Torres-O’Callaghan also addressed equity and inclusion within the community.

The Kapila Shakha in South Jersey hosted a Black History Month event featuring Ms. Tashawna Smith, a diplomat and economic advisor, and Ms. McCoy, an assemblywoman. The speakers shared their personal experiences with racial discrimination and highlighted the significance of perseverance, education, and strong family values in overcoming challenges.

Through these events, HSS chapters provided opportunities for Hindu Americans to learn about the history and struggles of Black Americans, fostering mutual respect and understanding. HSS remains committed to building bridges between communities and promoting cultural awareness and unity.

_______________________________________________________

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) is a voluntary, non-profit, social, cultural, and educational organization. HSS aims to organize a diverse and vibrant Hindu American community to practice, preserve, and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma. Through its chapters nationwide, HSS conducts regular programs to promote self-discipline, self-confidence, and a spirit of selfless service for humanity.

For more information, please visit www.hssus.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.