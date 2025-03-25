Thousands Experience Wellness in the HSS-Organized "Health for Humanity Yogathon"

Participants from 370 cities across 32 states performed 753,000 Surya Namaskars over 16 days in the HSS-Organized "Health for Humanity Yogathon."

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From January 18th to February 2nd, 2025, the Surya Namaskar Yogathon (SNY) witnessed enthusiastic participation across the United States. Organized annually by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), the event this year brought together thousands of individuals to promote health and mindfulness through the practice of Surya Namaskar, a wellness practice that involves a sequence of 10 or more Yoga postures. Over the course of 16 days, diverse participants across the US performed an astounding 753,000 Surya Namaskars. The event reached people in 370 cities across 32 states, with 219 HSS chapters actively conducting sessions.

The Yogathon saw significant engagement from educational institutions, with 31 schools participating and 2,885 students collectively performing 37,000 Surya Namaskars. Additionally, a special session was conducted at the University of Memphis, further emphasizing the importance of yoga in academic settings. Alongside schools and universities, the practice was carried out in 10 temples across various regions, strengthening cultural and spiritual ties within communities.

SNY expanded its reach beyond traditional locations, bringing yoga to libraries, senior centers, non-profit organizations, and offices. It was also conducted at interfaith organizations and within the Nepali/Bhutani Samaj, reflecting the universal appeal of Surya Namaskar. A unique event highlight was the Sevika Leher, where women volunteers of HSS performed Surya Namaskars continuously across all time zones for six hours, demonstrating remarkable dedication and unity.

In recognition of the impact of the Yogathon, 25+ cities issued official proclamations honoring the initiative. Additionally, two educational webinars were conducted: “Yoga Unites Families” and “Gut Health & Ayurveda”, offering valuable insights into the benefits of yoga and holistic wellness. To ensure a smooth and effective execution of the Yogathon, 100+ volunteers underwent a four-hour training program, equipping them with the skills to conduct sessions at shakhas and schools. These volunteers were trained in both classic Surya Namaskar and chair Surya Namaskar, making the practice accessible to individuals of all abilities.

Srinivas B, national coordinator of SNY 2025, was especially inspired by the innovative efforts this year, from elementary school children hosting a podcast on SNY to events organized at temples, non-profits, and workplaces. Srivatsa V, another national coordinator, also felt that the focus on training more yoga practitioners and teachers could help propagate the benefits of Surya Namaskar in their own neighborhoods and cities. “Great things are accomplished when we come together”, he added. They both saw Surya Namaskar Yogathon 2025 as a resounding success, uniting diverse communities in a shared commitment to health, wellness, and cultural heritage. Through widespread participation and dedicated volunteer efforts, the event reinforced the profound impact of yoga in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS):

HSS, a 501(c)(3) independent voluntary non-profit cultural organization, has over 230 chapters nationwide. Through service activities and community outreach, HSS nurtures qualities such as discipline, teamwork, and selflessness, fostering a robust Hindu-American community anchored in civic responsibility and pride in heritage. Visit www.HSSUS.org to learn more.

