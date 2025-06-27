Submit Release
Total Truck Branding Unveils New Website Showcasing Its Fleet Branding Expertise

“We wanted our website to reflect the quality and creativity our clients experience when working with us”
— Stephanie Burueana
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Truck Branding, a leading provider of fleet branding and large-format vehicle wraps in the Chicagoland area, has officially launched its newly redesigned website, offering visitors a refreshed experience with improved navigation, detailed service information, and a showcase of recent projects.

The updated site reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, transparency, and exceptional customer service. With an intuitive layout and mobile-optimized design, users can now easily explore Total Truck Branding’s full range of services—from partial and full vinyl wraps to DOT-compliant signage—and gain insight into pricing and project timelines.

“We wanted our website to reflect the quality and creativity our clients experience when working with us,” said Stephanie Burueana, Director of Operations at Total Truck Branding. “This new platform not only highlights the work we’re proud of, but also makes it easier for potential clients to understand their options, get inspired, and connect with our team directly.”

The launch comes at a time of continued growth for Total Truck Branding, which has built a strong reputation for fast turnaround times, nationwide service, and bold, eye-catching designs that help businesses stand out on the road.

In addition to showcasing client projects, the website features an updated FAQ section, simplified quote request forms, and educational content for companies new to fleet branding.

The new website can be accessed at: www.totaltruckbranding.com

