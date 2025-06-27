Attorney General Confirms DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, June 27, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday night, June 26, in Sioux Falls.

“The Attorney General’s Office and DCI are committed to doing a thorough and impartial investigation into this incident,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The results of the investigation will be made public once completed.”

The incident occurred when law enforcement was attempting to serve a felony warrant on Will Anthony Owen Jellis, 47, at his Sioux Falls home.

The individual was located outside the home by law enforcement. He then went into the home where he barricaded himself. While in the home the individual was shot by an officer. He was later arrested and taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The officer was not injured.

In its investigation, DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview those involved, and review all available video. DCI will issue a summary once the investigation is completed.

This is the fourth Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.



