Attorney General Jackley Unanimously Elected President-Elect of National Association of Attorneys General

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected unanimously to serve as President-Elect of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) for a second time.

Attorney General Jackley was elected to the post Monday by the nation’s Attorneys General at their annual meeting in Washington, DC. He had been serving as Vice President of the National Association of Attorneys General this past year.

“I am honored to serve alongside my fellow Attorneys General as we enforce our state laws and promote sound law enforcement policies for our communities,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Serving in this leadership role will strengthen my ability to address issues on a national level that are important to South Dakota.”

Attorney General Jackley was first elected NAAG President in 2015, the first South Dakota Attorney General to lead the nation’s Attorneys General.

NAAG members are the Attorneys General of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealths of Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands, and the territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is the NAAG President this year, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb Vice President, and New Hampshire Attorney General William Formella Immediate Past President.

-30-

PHOTO: South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley (far right) was elected President-Elect Monday of the National Association of Attorney Generals. Others elected were Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (left) as President and District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb (center) as Vice President.