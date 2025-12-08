Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Charges In Howard Murder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces one man has been charged with First Degree Murder and Second Degree Murder in the death of a woman Saturday morning in Howard.

Elias Stubbe, 46, is charged in the death of Nichole Malfero, 56, at a home in Howard. Each charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

“The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is working with local authorities to process the evidence found at the scene and conduct interviews,” said Attorney General Jackley.  “There is no on-going danger to the public.  Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nichole‘s family.”

The incident was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Attorney General Jackley said the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Stubbe is being held on a $1 million cash bond at the Davison County Jail in Mitchell. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

                                                                -30-

 NOTE: Names are pronounced Stew-bee and Mal-fur-o.

