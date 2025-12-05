Attorney General Jackley Announces Iroquois Man Indicted for Kingsbury County Shooting Incident

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces an Iroquois man has been indicted on one felony count of Aggravated Assault in the Nov. 22 shooting of another man in Iroquois.

Ace Bordeaux, 40, was indicted Friday by a Kingsbury County Grand Jury. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The 47-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to the Huron hospital. The shooting occurred at a home in Iroquois.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Kingsbury Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. The Attorney General’s Office and the Kingsbury County State’s Attorney’s Office will prosecute.

Bordeaux is out on bond and his next court appearance has not yet been scheduled. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

