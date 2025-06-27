The Woodlands at Canterfield Unveils New Independent Living Residences, Ushering in a Vibrant Chapter for Senior Living

“We’re thrilled to introduce Independent Living at The Woodlands. This new phase represents our commitment to empowering residents with choice, dignity and community.” — Ryan Carney, Executive Director

WEST DUNDEE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Woodlands at Canterfield is proud to announce the launch of its new Independent Living residences, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to providing a full continuum of care for older adults in the West Dundee area.Known for its compassionate assisted living and memory care services, The Woodlands at Canterfield now offers Independent Living for those seeking a vibrant, maintenance-free lifestyle with the reassurance of care when needed. This thoughtful expansion empowers residents to live with independence today while planning confidently for tomorrow.Managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, The Woodlands’ mission is rooted in embracing life, compassionate care and lifelong purpose. The new Independent Living reflects these values with modern apartment homes, enriching lifestyle programming, and hospitality-driven amenities that empower older adults to live with independence and vitality.A Lifestyle of Connection and PossibilityThe Woodlands’ Independent Living residences feature spacious one- and two-bedroom living options with open floor plans, kitchenettes, in-unit laundry and elegant finishes.Residents enjoy access to a full array of amenities, including:• Three dining venues with chef-prepared meals• A wellness and fitness center with customized programs• Game room and lounge and a multi-purpose, creative studio• Beautiful patio and outdoor spaces with walking paths and gardens• A vibrant calendar of social, cultural and educational events• Priority access to assisted living and memory care services within the community• Onsite transportation for appointments, outings and errands“We’re thrilled to introduce Independent Living at The Woodlands,” said Ryan Carney, Executive Director. “This new phase represents our commitment to empowering residents with choice, dignity and community. With thoughtfully designed residences and a vibrant activity calendar, Independent Living offers a supportive, welcoming environment and peace of mind for those ready to embrace life on their own terms.”Rooted in Values, Designed for Modern LifeThe Woodlands’ Independent Living residences embrace today’s expectations for senior living. It’s a place where wellness is whole-person, hospitality is heartfelt, and every day is an opportunity to engage, explore and enjoy life to the fullest.Now Welcoming New ResidentsWith strong interest and limited availability, prospective residents and their families are encouraged to schedule a private tour or attend an upcoming discovery event. For additional information regarding The Woodlands, please contact Executive Director, Ryan Carney at 224.802.4388 or rcarney@woodlandswd.com. For more information about The Woodlands, please visit woodlandsatcanterfield.com About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, by partnering with faith-based organizations to assist them with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services call 331.318.5200 or visit franciscanadvisoryservices.com

