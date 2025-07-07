Access Fixtures Launches TEME Lantern Style LED Post Top Light

TEME LED Post Top Light - 4 Pane TEME LED Post Top Light - Mini Pane TEME LED Post Top Light - Custom Panel TEME LED Post Top Light - Custom Panel Option (Example) TEME LED Post Top Light - Arched Panel

Access Fixtures launches the new TEME LED Post Top Light. With a classic design and modern tech, it's spec-grade, BABA compliant, and EXTREME-LIFE rated.

This spec-grade, BABA-compliant luminaire merges classic aesthetics with modern LED performance. It delivers a 187,000-hour L70, IP66 rating, and customizable optics for various projects.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, today announced the launch of TEME lantern-style LED post top light. This new specification-grade luminaire is designed to provide long-lasting, low-maintenance performance for a wide range of outdoor settings. TEME LED post top light features a durable cast aluminum housing, a signature pyramidal roof, and is available with numerous customizable options, including a range of wattages, finishes, optics, and Kelvin temperatures to align with specific project requirements.

Specification Grade

Built to your specifications, TEME offers unmatched flexibility with a wide range of styles, wattages, finishes, optics, and Kelvin options, delivering tailored performance that aligns perfectly with your project vision. The fixture is crafted from precision-engineered cast aluminum and features a super-durable powder coat finish for exceptional longevity.

BABA Compliant

TEME fixtures are compliant with BABA (Build America, Buy America) standards, qualifying them for federally funded infrastructure projects. This makes TEME a smart choice for municipalities, transportation hubs, and educational campuses that require U.S.-sourced and manufactured lighting solutions

EXTREME-LIFE with LED Efficiency

Powered by advanced LED technology, TEME has an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 187,000 hours, IP66 rated protection, and a super durable powder coat finish for long-lasting, low-maintenance performance

“TEME is where timeless form meets next-generation performance,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “By integrating a classic design with modern LED performance, we’re giving architects, municipalities, and designers the ability to create beautiful, efficient, and long-lasting outdoor lighting environments.”

The TEME is highly configurable with wattage options from 10 watts to 60 watts and voltage choices of 120 to 277 volts or 347 to 480 volts. Standard Kelvin temperatures include 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, with 1800K and 2700K options also available. Customers can select from Type II, III, IV, and V light distribution patterns and numerous lens options, including clear, frosted, white opal, and seeded acrylic or polycarbonate. Further aesthetic customization is available through a selection of window pane styles, including traditional 4-pane and 6-pane looks, intricate Mini-Pane or Arched Panel designs, and a modern No-Pane option. The luminaire is built with a cast aluminum housing and roof and mounts as a standard post top, with an optional decorative post mount with ring also available. Every fixture is ETL Listed for wet locations, IP66 rated, boasts an L70 rated life of 187,000 hours, and is backed by a 5-year limited warranty. Optional controls include a button eye photo cell and a house side shield.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

