Showpo Teams Up with Love Island Star Grace Jackson for Femme Fatale Collection

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global fashion brand Showpo is excited to unveil its latest collection, Femme Fatale featuring Grace Rosa. This exclusive 23-piece capsule channels modern sensuality and bold femininity, blending Showpo’s signature statement style with the confident presence of Grace Rosa Jackson, Love Island: All Stars runner-up, model, and social media personality.With prices ranging from $79.95 - $149.95, the collection embraces a bold, empowered aesthetic, defined by sheer fabrications and elevated design elements. Standout styles include sheer dresses, fitted co-ords, and eveningwear in green, yellow, and pink tones, alongside neutrals like black, white, and brown.Grace shared her excitement about modeling in the Femme Fatale campaign, saying: “This collection is all about self-confidence and femininity and that’s exactly how I felt shooting it in Paris.”“Grace was the ultimate muse for this collection - her style, energy, and confidence were the perfect inspiration for our Femme Fatale collection,” said Jane Lu, founder and CEO of Showpo. “She brought a magnetic presence to the campaign and perfectly captured the spirit of the Showpo girl. This range is all about making a statement with texture, shape, and sheer moments - and Grace brought it to life effortlessly.”Featuring lace, lurex, and sequin materials, along with plunging necklines, organic hardware accents, and draped silhouettes, Femme Fatale is designed to redefine night-out dressing for the bold and fashion-forward woman. An emphasis on texture, transparency, and striking tones brings a modern edge to occasionwear.Femme Fatale featuring Grace Rosa is available exclusively at showpo.com. For more information, follow @showpo on Instagram. Campaign assets can be found here About Showpo:Showpo is a leading online fashion retailer based in Australia, known for its trendy, affordable clothing and accessories for women. Founded in 2010 by Jane Lu, the brand quickly gained popularity for its wide range of stylish pieces, catering to a global audience. Showpo is celebrated for its fun and inclusive approach to fashion, offering everything from casual wear to formal attire. With a strong presence on social media and a commitment to empowering women, Showpo continues to be a go-to destination for fashion-forward shoppers. Celebrity fans of the brand include Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Emma Roberts, and Eva Longoria.

