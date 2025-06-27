Voices of Muslims Sets Bold Strategic Priorities for 2025-2027

Voices of Muslims

Voices of Muslims Sets Bold Strategic Priorities: Governance Overhaul & Three-Pillar Plan to Elevate Muslim American

From Dalton to Savanah and Columbus to Augusta covering the entire state of Georgia, we have the leadership, the strategy and the unity of purpose to make real change happen.” — Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Founder & President - Voices of Muslims

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Muslims (VoM) took significant strides in advancing its mission during its May, 2025, in-person Board of Directors meeting at Akhunkhail House in Lawrenceville, GA. In a powerful show of unity, the Georgia-wide coalition of leaders – representing communities from Atlanta to Savannah, Columbus to Augusta – including, Founder, Mr. Rahim Shah Akhunkhail , Ms. Tanjina Islam, Mr. Khalid Teli, Mr. Syed Hussain, Mr. Abdul Hadi Afridi, Ms. Nafesa Ali, Mr. Muhammad Saeed Choudhry, Dr. Naushad Khan Ghilzai, Dr. Saeed Zafar, Dr. Nausheen Naveed, Dr. Maurice Murphy, and Mr. Todd Robinson Esq. adopted amendments to bylaws and outlined a three-pillar strategy.The BODs affirmed their full confidence in Executive Director, Don Mahmood ’s leadership team and approved anambitious framework for the organization’s future growth and impact.Key Decisions and Initiatives:• Governance Strengthened: Unanimous approval of organizational amendments to bylaws establishes a foundation for transparency and growth.• Three-Pillar Strategic Framework: Directors approved a focused approach built on core pillars of Focus, Network and Branding to guide VoM's work through 2027.• Statewide Engagement Plan: With board members representing communities across Georgia, VoM is uniquely positioned to build bridges and advocate for Muslim Americans in every region of the state.This meeting demonstrated our board's remarkable diversity and shared commitment to moving VoM forward," said Executive Director Don Mahmood.The board also appointed Rahim Shah Akhunkhail as President, Dr. Naushad Khan Ghilzai as Secretary, and Dr. Nausheen Naveed as Treasurer.At the board meeting, key decisions were taken to enhance community engagement efforts and initiate planning for major 2025 events, including the observance of Muslim American Heritage Month (MAHM).Voices of Muslims (VOMs) is a grass-root organization of Muslim Americans encouraging participation in our democracy for better quality of life, religious freedom, universal justice and human rights, racial equality, equal economic opportunities, voting rights, and anti-islamophobia narrative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.