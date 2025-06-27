DEP Advances Statewide Water Quality Protections with Updated Restoration Plans

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 27, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has adopted 28 updated nutrient Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs), marking a major advancement in Florida’s commitment to improving water quality and fulfilling the requirements of the Clean Waterways Act. These BMAPs provide a science-driven, adaptive framework for reducing nutrient pollution in Florida’s rivers, lakes, estuaries, springs and aquifers. Developed in collaboration with local governments, state agencies, utilities and other key stakeholders, each plan sets clear pollution reduction goals and identifies targeted projects and strategies to improve the health of Florida’s waterbodies over the long-term. “For years, DEP has worked closely with stakeholders across Florida to assess water quality, establish pollution reduction goals and identify projects and strategies to achieve meaningful, measurable improvements,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Today’s adoption of these plans is a significant milestone made possible through input, collaboration and dedication.” Stakeholder engagement played a key role in reaching this milestone. DEP hosted more than 60 public meetings and held over 100 one-on-one meetings with regulated entities. DEP will continue this collaboration as projects are implemented, progress is evaluated and plans are updated to reflect changing conditions and shared goals. “These BMAPs reflect DEP’s commitment to making data-driven decisions and maintaining transparency in our efforts to restore Florida’s water resources,” said Florida Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains. “By incorporating rigorous scientific analysis and continuous monitoring, we are ensuring that our restoration strategies are both effective and adaptable to emerging challenges.” While each BMAP outlines localized projects, restoration activities may include wastewater treatment upgrades, stormwater projects, fertilizer ordinances and best management practices. These projects are implemented across various levels, including counties, municipalities and special districts. The updated BMAPs feature a phased implementation, allowing for incremental project implementation while monitoring water quality changes and incorporating the latest scientific findings. These BMAPs are designed to evolve with science and conditions on the ground. ###

