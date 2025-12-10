ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards Over $29 Million for Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Projects and Coral Reef Restoration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 9, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $20 million across eight projects through the Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Grant Program to bolster continuing efforts to improve water quality in the bay. The Governor also announced $9.5 million across 11 projects that advance the state’s long-term strategy to restore Florida’s Coral Reef—the only living barrier reef in the continental United States. “It was great to be in Miami this morning to announce new investments of almost $30 million to improve Biscayne Bay water quality and support the long-term recovery of Florida’s Coral Reef,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Protecting and restoring Florida’s waterways is essential to our way of life. To-date, my administration has awarded over $3.5 billion to over 1,000 local projects aimed at protecting Florida’s water resources. Now, we are building on those historic investments to ensure that our state’s natural treasures are preserved for generations to come.” "Biscayne Bay is Florida’s largest estuary and home to an array of important species of plants and wildlife,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “By making strategic investments in the bay’s water quality, we are revitalizing waters that support not only our wildlife but also our economy and way of life." Governor DeSantis has prioritized revitalizing Biscayne Bay since taking office, and since 2019, the state of Florida has invested $90 million for targeted water quality projects in the bay. Biscayne Bay plays a key role in Florida’s economy and the health of the state’s waters. In 2021, Governor DeSantis signed legislation to expedite water quality improvements to Biscayne Bay. This legislation established the Biscayne Bay Commission, which ensures that objective and sound science informs decision-making regarding the bay. Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Grant Program funds projects that reduce harmful nutrients in the bay. Selected projects include wastewater improvements (including septic-to-sewer), stormwater management and other projects that will support anticipated population growth while helping improve water quality in Biscayne Bay. Additionally, $9.5 million is awarded to support Florida’s Coral Reef Restoration and Recovery Initiative (FCR3). This funding will support a total of 11 projects which were prioritized and awarded based on their impact on scaling up land-based coral propagation infrastructure and capacity and increased data management capabilities. In January 2023, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06, which established this initiative, aimed at developing the infrastructure, technology, skilled workforce and logistics necessary by 2050 to support the long-term recovery of Florida’s Coral Reef. For a full list of Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Grant projects and Florida Coral Reef Restoration Recovery Initiative Grant projects selected for Fiscal Year 2025-26 visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/Grants. ###

