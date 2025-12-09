Florida State Parks Unveils the Best of the Real Florida with 2025 Photo Contest Winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 5, 2025 Heather Bossowski’s “A Camp Sunrise at Gamble Rogers” depicts a beachfront sunrise at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area in Flagler Beach, earning the Grand Prize in the Park Adventures Division. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Florida State Parks announced the winners of the 2025 Capture the Real Florida Photo Contest. This year’s contest awarded a Grand Prize, Runner-Up and People’s Choice Award in each of five categories: Landscapes, Waterscapes, Wildlife, Park Adventures and Historic Encounters, a special category added in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary. Thousands of entries from across the state showcased the iconic places, stories and wildlife that define ...the Real Florida. “Every year, our visitors capture breathtaking moments that remind us why our state parks are among the most treasured places in the country,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “Thank you to everyone who shared their images. I invite all Floridians to get out and discover our state parks and maybe even grab that perfect shot.” All Grand Prize, Runner-Up and People’s Choice winning photos can be viewed on the Photo Contest webpage. Each Grand Prize winner received a $1,000 B&H Photo gift card, a Florida State Parks Annual Pass, a stand-up paddleboard and a hammock. Beginning this month, the winning photos will also be on display at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park during its Winter Waterland celebration. Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites offer iconic wildlife, remarkable ecosystems and unforgettable experiences for photographers of all ages and skill levels. The contest is presented in collaboration with Tyler Technologies, which provides the reservation system for overnight stays across Florida’s state parks. Get your camera ready! Photographers can begin capturing their favorite park moments Jan. 1, 2026. The contest submission portal will open in November 2026, allowing participants to spend the entire year taking their best shots. Florida State Parks encourage photographers and nature lovers alike to get outdoors, find their perfect moment and submit their own view of ...the Real Florida. Valleri Ames’ photo “Echoes of Bulow Plantation” taken at Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park earned the Grand Prize in the Historic Encounters Category. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.