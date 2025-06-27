June 27, 2025 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Hare Krishna Procession – Saturday, June 28, 2025

The Hare Krishna Procession will be taking place on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The procession will start in the area of St Cecilia Street and Boylston Street, proceeding down Boylston Street to Charles Street and will enter the Boston Common. Step off for the parade is at 12 Noon.

At the formation point, a certain section of Cambria Street and Boylston Street and an area on Charles Street will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford an area for setting up a cart that is important to the procession, and other support vehicles may also be in that area.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Cambria Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to St Cecilia Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to the Center Gate between the Public Garden and Boston Common

CHINATOWN

Chinatown Main Street Festival - Saturday, July 5, 2025

The annual Chinatown Main Street Festival sponsored by the Chinatown Main Street Program will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 on portions of Beach Street and Hudson Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Beach Street - Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Harrison Avenue

Hudson Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DOWNTOWN BOSTON

Boston’s Fourth of July Parade – Friday, July 4, 2025

The City’s annual 4th of July parade will be held on Friday, July 4, 2025 beginning at City Hall Plaza. The route of the parade is short with only one location where a large group of people are expected to gather, due to the reading of the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House. Typically, the crowd will end up closing Congress Street, State Street and Devonshire Street at the Old State House. The parade will have rolling closures along the route of Cambridge Street, to Tremont Street, to Bromfield Street, to Washington Street, to State Street stopping at the Old State House. These streets will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Friday on the following streets:

Devonshire Street - Both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

State Street - Both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street

FENWAY/KENMORE

July 4th Celebration 2025 – Esplanade – Hatch Shell - Thursday - Saturday, July 3 - 5, 2025

In preparation for the July 4th Celebration event that will be occurring on the Charles River Esplanade, a number of nearby streets will have their parking restricted to allow for evacuation routes from the event and ensure the safety of attendees.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street

Stuart Street - North side (10 Park Plaza side), from Tremont Street to Charles Street South, and the last 4 metered parking spaces next to the MBTA Bus Stop, CC218, CC217, CC216, CC215 at the Charles Street South end

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)

Back Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

MATTAPAN

Fourth of July Safety Precautions, BHA Gallivan Housing Development – Friday, July 4, 2025

In the interest of public safety, the Boston Police Department, the Boston Housing Authority, the BHA Police and the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management have arranged that certain streets within the Gallivan Housing Development Area in Dorchester be posted with a temporary parking restriction for the evening of July 4, 2025 and into the morning of July 5, 2025 with the goal of keeping vehicles that do not belong to area residents off of the public streets.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Friday on the following streets: