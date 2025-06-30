Swimply Launches 'Shvimply' - An Ultra-Private Pool Platform for America’s Growing Conservative Faith Communities

Shvimply is a new, modest alternative designed for religiously observant communities who require true privacy to swim.

If peace can’t be found in Jerusalem, maybe it’ll be found poolside in Jersey.

We’re meeting the needs of millions of Americans whose religious commitments often leave them excluded from mainstream recreational options. Shvimply offers access without compromise.” — CEO and Founder, Bunim Laskin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swimply, the platform that turned backyard pools into private oases, today announced the official launch of its sister site: Shvimply : a new, modest alternative designed for religiously observant communities who require true privacy to swim.Created in response to rising demand from Orthodox Jewish, Muslim, and other conservative faith groups, Shvimply offers a swim experience rooted in discretion, dignity, and religious accommodation. The platform answers a growing problem in America’s increasingly diverse population: public pools are often incompatible with the modesty standards of many faith-based communities - especially for women.The timing couldn’t be better. America’s conservative faith communities are growing:- Muslim Americans are the fastest-growing major religious group in the U.S. - The U.S. Orthodox Jewish population has doubled in the past two decades and is projected to triple by 2050.- Additionally, Gallup data from June 2025 shows that 34% of Americans believe religion is becoming more influential in public life, suggesting a cultural shift that may be driving increased interest in faith-aligned spaces.Launching nationally, the platform’s standout feature is ensuring absolute privacy. Every pool listed guarantees full visual seclusion from hosts, neighbors, and passersby, and is hand-selected based on user feedback and community standards.Unlike Swimply, Shvimply’s interface removes any imagery that could be considered immodest. No swimwear photos, no pool parties. Just serene, private spaces where men or women can swim separately and privately.The inspiration? A now-famous misstep by Swimply CEO and Founder Bunim Laskin. Years ago, Laskin (then a young Orthodox Jew) was caught hosting an unauthorized pool party at his rabbi’s house. He got kicked out of school for the misstep, but the experience sparked a bigger idea: What if pool sharing could be made kosher both literally and culturally? The answer to that question became Swimply. And now, Shvimply takes that original impulse one step further with a platform designed from the ground up for religious modesty and privacy.In a rare point of connection between two faiths currently seen in conflict, Shvimply is also turning heads for what it quietly represents: if peace can’t be found in Jerusalem, maybe it’ll be found poolside in Jersey.About Swimply:Launched in 2018, Swimply has rapidly grown to become the leading platform for private pool, tennis, and pickleball court rentals, currently operating nationwide and in several international markets. With millions of bookings and a growing community of homeowners and users, Swimply has revolutionized access to recreational spaces, offering flexible pricing and exclusive experiences for every type of guest. The platform provides homeowners with the opportunity to earn up to tens of thousands of dollars annually by renting out their spaces, while users enjoy a private, hassle-free experience. Check Swimply out in the news: Business Insider, CNN, CNBC Make It, and Forbes.About Shvimply:It all started when Swimply CEO and Founder Bunim Laskin was busted throwing a pool party at his rabbi’s pad. The young Orthodox Jew was kicked out of school as a result, but ultimately found a way to make pool hopping kosher.Laskin built Shvimply under the Swimply umbrella as the first modest pool rental platform dedicated to conservative religious communities who require complete privacy to swim.The name, a playful spin on the Yiddish word shvimmen (“to swim”), is a nod to the brand’s roots while embracing a broader, inclusive mission. Whether in Borough Park or Beaumont, Shvimply pools are thoughtfully curated for discretion, dignity, and peace of mind.Visit shvimply.com to explore available pools or to become a host.

