Thousands of private dog parks now available for rent across Canada with Sniffspot

NATIONWIDE, NEW JERSEY, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a new company on the scene that is bringing joyful dog smiles and tail wags from Vancouver to Toronto. It’s called Sniffspot and it lets Canadian dog owners rent safe private dog parks on private land hosted by locals.Think of it like Airbnb for dog parks. Anyone who has a yard or land can earn money and share joy by letting dog owners rent their land by the hour. Anyone with a dog can rent space by the hour that is free of other dogs and just for them to enjoy. Sniffspot hosts are sharing fields, beaches, hiking trails, indoor dog parks and more.Founded in 2018 by David Adams, Sniffspot was a solution to adventures and issues that his then-girlfriend (now wife) and he were having with their dogs, Toshii and Soba, in Seattle. “Rebecca texted me and said I just wish there was an app where I could find a place to let Toshii go to the bathroom. And that was the start of the whole thing,” Adams says. He shared about the idea on social media and over 1000 people responded, so he put up a simple website and it has grown from there.Some Sniffspot hosts are earning $3,000+ per month.The reason people are flocking to Sniffspot is that cities were not built for dogs. But now people are moving to the city and adopting dogs, and the post-pandemic era has exacerbated this trend. It’s hard to be a dog in the city, with loud noises, cars flying by and concrete everywhere. Dog parks are crowded and dangerous. And it shows in dog health, with over 50% of dogs being obese, dog depression is on the rise and the majority of dogs have behavioral issues. Dogs were designed for a time before cities when they ran free in the wild all day. Sniffspot gives dogs a whiff of the old times when they were free.Existing off leash options for dog owners in cities can be lacking to say the least. Even if someone is lucky enough to have a public dog park , there is no control over which dogs are there or enforcement of clean up requirements. And cities are already rife with owners letting dogs off leash in public parks that can cause a nuisance and be a danger for the dogs themselves. Many dog owners resort to visiting dog parks early in the morning or going to unused tennis courts. With Sniffspot people can take their dog to a beautiful location that is only available for them.And for hosts, recent history has unprecedented economic challenges. Inflation that is the highest in 40 years and a pandemic that has upended the job market have left many people looking for additional income. With Sniffspot, people can share their land and earn passive income. Unlike other side gigs, Sniffspot does not require work, it’s just sharing land. And hosts are able to earn enough to significantly offset their expenses and more than get by.But what really sets Sniffspot apart for hosts is being able to see the look of joy on the dogs’ faces as they get to romp and play and just be a dog. Hosts enjoy meeting the people that come, and seeing the variety of dogs that people bring.Sniffspot is easy to use for dog owners, with a mobile app and website to easily browse nearby locations. The app includes functionality to filter by size, fencing and location and each spot includes photos and reviews. Booking is simple and payment is through the app. The app only allows one booking at a time at each location, so dog owners are guaranteed privacy.For land owners, it’s a simple five step process to set up a spot. Sniffspot provides a calendar and takes care of all scheduling and payment. There is no cost to join and Sniffspot direct deposits earning to the host’s bank account. Sniffspot takes safety seriously - requiring all dogs to be vaccinated and providing $2M of liability insurance to hosts.

