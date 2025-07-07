Nathan & Sons Introduces Pearl Powder Remineralizing Tooth Scrub

A meticulously formulated oral care powder designed to restore and protect teeth using nature’s most effective bioactive minerals.

Why scrubbing teeth instead of brushing them is the new step in clean, mineral-based oral care

PLACERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathan & Sons , known for its viral Underbrush Remineralizing Gum, unveils its Pearl Powder Remineralizing Tooth Scrub, a meticulously formulated oral care powder designed to restore and protect teeth using nature’s most effective bioactive minerals.Developed as a clean alternative to traditional toothpastes, Nathan & Sons’ Pearl Powder aims to transform the way people think about daily dental hygiene by delivering a new formula for achieving the smoothest, brightest and healthiest teeth imaginable. Not only are the ingredients mineral-rich and tooth-strengthening, but the scrubbing mechanism also delivers stronger plaque and stain removal results compared to traditional paste formulas.Pearl Powder is built around a core of effective ingredients, including nano-hydroxyapatite, micro pearl powder, calcium carbonate, and eggshell-derived calcium. These components are known to support enamel remineralization, neutralize oral acidity, and reduce plaque, all without the use of fluoride, parabens, glycerin, sulfates, or artificial additives. Each component is carefully selected not only for its effectiveness, but for its ability to work synergistically in promoting long-term oral health.Key Benefits:- Polishes teeth: sodium bi-carbonate and calcium bentonite clay gently scrub and remove surface stains- Gently whitens teeth: sodium bi-carbonate and micro pearl powder, which is high in calcium and minerals, have natural whitening properties- Repairs early enamel damage: hydroxyapatite reduces sensitivity and prevents tooth decay- Inhibits bacterial growth: erythritol and xylitol reduce risk of plaque formation, tartar buildup, biofilm adhesion and risk of cavities- Supports a balanced oral microbiome: a key differentiator, DIM, which is a naturally derived antioxidant compound, dramatically reduces harmful oral biofilm by 90% , as shown in early studies- Soothing, antimicrobial properties: essential oils from mastic, mint, and eucalyptus enhance the scrubbing experienceAvailability: Underbrush Remineralizing Gum is available for purchase online at www.nathanandsons.com and Amazon.com. Customers can learn more about the product and receive exclusive offers by subscribing to the company’s email list. ​​ Imagery HERE. About Nathan & Sons: Nathan & Sons is a Placerville-based company committed to making health-forward, research-driven personal care products. With a deep respect for both ancestral wisdom and modern science, the brand is redefining what it means to care for the body naturally. Imagery here.About Nathan Mal:Nathan Mal is the founder and CEO of Nathan & Sons, a health-focused company best known for its innovative oral care product, Underbrush Remineralizing Gum. Drawing on more than a decade of research and experimentation with holistic ingredients, Mal created a product that bridges ancient wisdom and modern science—combining time-tested components like mastic gum, spruce sap, and myrrh with clinically-backed modern compounds like nano-hydroxyapatite and xylitol to support enamel health and freshen breath.His journey into wellness began with a personal dental experience that led him to question the synthetic additives in conventional gum. With a passion for working with natural materials and a background as a former restaurant owner and executive chef, Mal applied his deep knowledge of ingredient sourcing, formulation, and flavor to create a cleaner, more functional alternative.Underbrush quickly gained traction among health-conscious consumers, going viral and reaching $2 million in monthly revenue within its first year. The company is now on track to reach $30 million in sales in its second year: a testament to both the product's resonance and Mal’s long-standing commitment to experimentation and innovation in the wellness space.Based in Placerville, California, Nathan & Sons is grounded in sustainability, transparency, and quality. Mal’s dedicated pursuit of natural wellness solutions continues to guide the company’s mission: reshaping oral care through science-backed, nature-inspired products.

