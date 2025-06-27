Concierge Auctions Names Brad Hermes of Compass to Esteemed Agent Advisory Board

Top Houston luxury agent joins think tank of real estate leaders redefining the future of high-end property sales

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Hermes of Compass to its esteemed Agent Advisory Board, joining a prestigious network of the industry’s most accomplished professionals. The Board serves as a strategic think tank for the firm’s evolving agent partnerships, auction platform innovations, and luxury marketing strategies.

“Concierge Auctions is the industry leader when it comes to reaching global luxury buyers and elevating marketing for truly one-of-a-kind homes in a defined and accelerated period of time,” said Hermes. “Joining this accomplished board is a privilege, and I look forward to contributing to a platform that’s redefining how high-end properties are bought and sold.”

A consistent top-producing agent in the Houston area since 1995, Hermes ranks in the top ten percent of agents in the Houston market and the top one percent in Harris County. As the founder of Hermes Fine Properties, he has led the charge in Houston’s luxury market through exceptional client service, innovative marketing, and a commitment to excellence. His past affiliation with Douglas Elliman, Keller Williams, and exclusive membership in the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ further position him as a trusted expert for high-net-worth clients and exceptional estates.

"Brad’s reputation in Houston and his long track record of success in luxury real estate make him an invaluable voice on our Board," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. "His insights will help us elevate our platform for the brokerage community and continue strengthening our partnership with high-end agents across the country."

Hermes joins a powerhouse collective of industry leaders on Concierge Auctions’ Agent Advisory Board, including Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker; Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty; Gregg Lynn of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage; Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty; Matt Beall of Hawaii Life and Forbes Global Properties; Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers; Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates; John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Forbes Global Properties; John McMonigle of The McMonigle Group in Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company; Seth O’Byrne of Compass; and Kristen Routh-Silberman of Douglas Elliman.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 60 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

