LA Metro Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Cash Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“LA Metro”) has adopted its Cash Management solution to further modernize its treasury operations.Following the adoption of DebtBook’s Debt Management platform earlier this year, LA Metro will now leverage the company’s Cash Management solution to gain greater control and visibility over its cash flow. With automated daily cash positioning, real-time liquidity insights, and improved forecasting capabilities, Cash Management will support LA Metro’s strategic decision-making and help identify opportunities to maximize returns and minimize risk.“DebtBook has already helped us modernize our debt workflows,” said Matthew Wingert, Senior Manager, Budget at LA Metro. “Expanding into Cash Management was a natural next step as we continue to bring more structure, automation, and transparency to our financial operations.”DebtBook’s Cash Management solution enables government and nonprofit teams to unify their bank data, monitor cash activity in real time, and build forward-looking cash forecasts with ease. For large, fast-moving organizations like LA Metro, these tools are critical for managing complexity and making confident, data-driven decisions.“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with LA Metro as they expand their use of our platform,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “With Cash Management, their team will have the tools to make faster, more informed decisions while keeping pace with the scale and complexity of their operations.”###About LA MetroThe Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) serves as the transportation planning and public transit operator for Los Angeles County, providing bus, rail, and mobility services to millions of residents. Through strategic infrastructure investment and sustainable financial management, LA Metro is committed to enhancing mobility, reducing congestion, and improving the quality of life for the communities it serves. To learn more, visit: www.metro.net About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

