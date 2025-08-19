DebtBook and Tyler Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Treasury Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, and Tyler Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector, today announced a partnership that will provide public sector organizations with the specialized treasury and accounting software needed to modernize practices.This partnership will allow Tyler Technologies to act as a reseller of DebtBook’s solutions, including Debt Management, Cash Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management, and is a reflection of Tyler’s continued commitment to innovation, enhancing its ERP offerings with purpose-built solutions that address key financial management and compliance needs.“DebtBook fills critical functional needs for government finance teams, from advanced debt tracking to GASB compliance,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder at DebtBook. “We’re excited to partner with Tyler Technologies to bring modern treasury and accounting tools to more organizations across the country.”DebtBook’s platform supports finance teams with software that streamlines workflows, improves accuracy, and ensures compliance.• Debt Management: Goes beyond amortization schedules to centralize data, automate variable rate and accounting calculations, manage refundings, and track quarterly and annual compliance.• Cash Management: Unlocks complete cash flow visibility and enables forward-looking forecasting tied directly to ERP data, helping governments plan with greater precision and agility.• Lease & Subscription Management: Provides robust tools for ongoing GASB 87 and GASB 96 compliance, detailed year-end reporting, and seamless collaboration across departments.“DebtBook’s solutions align with Tyler’s commitment to delivering integrated, end-to-end tools for the public sector,” said Chris Webster, President of Tyler’s ERP & Civic Division. “This partnership allows our clients to extend their ERP investments with powerful, specialized tools that support transparency, compliance, and better decision-making.”Together, Tyler Technologies and DebtBook are equipping government finance leaders with modern, actionable solutions to meet today’s demands and build tomorrow’s resilience.###About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.About Tyler Technologies, Inc.Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com

