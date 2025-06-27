Formaspace & LOTH Partner to Serve Lab Furniture Needs in Cincinnati, Columbus, N. KY & SE Indiana

The partnership combines Formaspace’s lab furniture expertise with LOTH’s regional strength to support growth in life sciences, healthcare, education, and tech.

Formaspace stood out as a partner who shares our values... Together, we’re well-positioned to offer comprehensive, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations across our region.” — LOTH President Tony Vasconcellos

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace , a leading manufacturer of laboratory, higher education, industrial, and custom commercial interior furniture, announces a strategic partnership with LOTH , a premier furniture workplace solutions provider headquartered in Ohio. The partnership will specifically enhance both companies' positions in high-growth markets within Central Ohio and the Greater Cincinnati tri-state area.This strategic partnership expands LOTH’s capabilities by adding specialized laboratory & custom furniture solutions to its portfolio, supporting growth in key innovation-driven sectors. Both companies anticipate significant growth by collaboratively addressing the needs of clients in the life sciences , healthcare, education, tech lab, and industrial sectors, enabling streamlined planning and execution for expansions, renovations, and new facility developments. As part of their joint approach, LOTH and Formaspace will engage key A&D firms to ensure integrated and well-executed project planning.LOTH President Tony Vasconcellos shared, “As demand grows in sectors like life sciences and healthcare, we recognized a need to expand our capabilities beyond commercial interior office environments. Formaspace stood out as a partner who shares our values around design, quality, and long-term client relationships. Together, we’re well-positioned to offer comprehensive, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations across our region.”Formaspace COO Corey Hutchins emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with LOTH represents a pivotal move in expanding our presence across key markets in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. Their deep-rooted client relationships and reputation for delivering exceptional workplace solutions make them an ideal partner as we introduce our specialized lab and custom furniture to a broader range of industries.”This strategic alliance sets the stage for long-term growth in key regional markets, bringing together LOTH’s trusted local presence with Formaspace’s lab design expertise. Together, the two companies are uniquely positioned to support evolving project needs across major innovation and research hubs in the Ohio River Valley region.About FormaspaceHeadquartered in Austin, TX, Formaspace brings over 40 years of expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative, high-quality furniture for laboratory, industrial, educational, and commercial environments. With a strong focus on customization and co-creation, Formaspace leverages advanced digital tools, such as CET and Revit, to deliver tailored, performance-driven solutions that meet the demands of NextGen Labs and modern workspaces.About LOTHSince 1891, LOTH has built a legacy spanning 134 years. Specializing in creating inspiring spaces, LOTH offers a curated range of workplace furniture, design services, installation, move management, and technology integration. As an authorized Steelcase dealer, LOTH partners with leading brands to deliver innovative solutions that promote collaboration, enhance productivity, and support employee well-being. Serving a diverse range of industries, including corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, life sciences, government, and more, LOTH is committed to designing environments that meet the evolving needs of organizations and foster long-term success.

