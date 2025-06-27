HiHello Recognized in 67 G2 Reports with 24 Badges, Reinforcing Leadership as the Professional Presence Platform

HiHello's G2 Badges, Summer 2025

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiHello, the leading Professional Presence Platform , has been recognized across 67 G2 Summer 2025 Reports, earning 24 individual badges for category leadership, customer satisfaction, ROI, usability, and adoption.These latest awards span the full scope of HiHello’s platform, reflecting its category-defining strength for its digital business card and enterprise-grade lead capture, email signatures, contact enrichment, and CRM-integrated identity management.“We built HiHello to help organizations take control of every professional interaction, from the first exchange to the ongoing relationship,” said Natalie Salk, Head of Product at HiHello. “These awards reinforce how our platform is delivering both immediate business value and long-term flexibility for companies managing their presence at scale.”Recognized across every stage of professional presence, HiHello’s 24 badges in Summer 2025 reflect comprehensive leadership across the categories that matter most to businesses today:•Momentum Leader in Digital Business Cards, Lead Capture, Lead Retrieval, and Business Card Scanning•GridLeader in Lead Capture, Business Card Scanning, and Smart Link•Regional Leader in multiple Americas and EMEA reports for Lead Capture•Most Implementable and Highest User Adoption in Digital Business Cards•Best Estimated ROI, Best Results, Fastest Implementation, and Easiest to Use in Lead Retrieval•Additional High Performer recognitions across Small Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise segments“The scale of this recognition, across 67 separate reports, is a direct result of how deeply we’ve embedded customer feedback into our product evolution,” said Scott Bonds, Head of Engineering. “Our team builds for flexibility, security, and simplicity so that organizations can deploy with confidence at any size.”Driving Measurable Business OutcomesHiHello’s leadership is backed by quantifiable business impact:•Teams using HiHello are 700% more likely to receive contact information back compared to paper exchanges.•More than 50% of card views lead to a direct action.•In 2024 alone, 42% of card views drove traffic to customer-owned content and links.HiHello’s platform powers a full suite of capabilities that serve modern teams:•HiHello Connect for advanced lead capture forms, disclaimers, and Contact Enrichment•HiHello Events for contact exchange and post-event follow-up•Centralized Email Signatures with automated deployment for brand consistency and marketing activation•Universal Scanning for multi-format contact capture•CRM and HRIS integrations that automate both upstream and downstream workflows“At every stage, we help businesses turn everyday interactions into measurable business growth,” said Kyle Morden, VP of Sales. “This level of recognition from G2 reinforces what our customers tell us every day — that HiHello's business card platform is helping them convert connections into real value.”About HiHelloHiHello is the leading Professional Presence Platform, helping individuals and organizations of all sizes present themselves professionally and make meaningful connections—anywhere they work. With digital business cards, email signatures, virtual backgrounds, and more, HiHello ensures brand consistency and delivers measurable insights across in-person, email, and video interactions.Founded by serial entrepreneur Dr. Manu Kumar, creator of CardMunch, Carta, and K9 Ventures, HiHello is on a mission to transform how people network in a digital-first world. Millions of HiHello cards are shared every month, replacing paper, streamlining contact exchange, and empowering teams to capture leads, grow relationships, and drive business forward.Learn more: https://www.hihello.com/blog/hihello-named-a-g2-leader-in-summer-2025

