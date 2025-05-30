HiHello Honors Students Who Stand Out in Tech and Networking

Tara Giblin and Josh Curtis, winners of the 2025 HiHello Scholarship Program

Two outstanding students were recognized for their passion for technology and dedication to building strong professional networks.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiHello, the leading platform for digital business cards and professional identity, is proud to announce the recipients of its scholarship program. Chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, the winners stood out in two key categories: Passion for Tech and Networking.The HiHello Scholarship Program is designed to empower the next generation of innovators and leaders in STEM and technology. Recognizing that the future of tech thrives on diverse perspectives, bold ideas, and powerful connections, HiHello established this initiative to help bring that future to life.“At HiHello, we believe that meaningful connections are the foundation of success,” said Kortnee Paiha, People and Talent Leader at HiHello. “This scholarship program is about more than recognition, it’s about helping students build the networks that will support and amplify their impact. We’re proud to champion these inspiring individuals and excited to see how they continue to lead, innovate, and connect.”Through this scholarship, HiHello aims to help build a future where every student feels empowered to pursue their passions, expand their network, and form lasting connections.Passion for Tech Scholarship WinnerJosh Curtis, Brigham Young University, Provo, UtahA second-year business student at BYU, Josh is passionate about building and scaling ventures that address real-world challenges. In addition to his studies and part-time work as a loan specialist at Regions Bank, Josh is actively growing Pocket Vending, a startup he launched focused on modernizing vending machines.“I’ve also seen firsthand how the right tools can help people build trust and credibility. One platform that’s made a real difference for me is HiHello. I’ve used it to share my digital contact card with mentors, business owners, and potential partners. I love how easy it is to update my information and present myself professionally, even while I’m still building the business. It makes networking feel intentional and organized, which has helped me create stronger connections with people who can support my vision,” said Josh.Networking Scholarship WinnerTara Giblin, University of Illinois, Urbana-ChampaignA motivated and community-driven student pursuing a career in architecture, Tara is passionate about innovation, creative problem-solving, and advancing female empowerment in STEM. With a strong belief in the power of design to create meaningful change, she is committed to leading with integrity, resilience, and a deep sense of service to others.“I’m incredibly honored to have won this networking scholarship, and I am excited to see how HiHello can impact my future networking opportunities at the University of Illinois,” said Tara.About HiHello for StudentsHiHello for Students is a dedicated initiative designed to help college and university students build meaningful connections and grow their networks with confidence. From sharing digital contact cards to presenting a polished email signature, HiHello equips students with the tools they need to make a lasting impression, whether in the classroom, at an internship, or during career fairs. To learn more about HiHello for Students or to explore partnership opportunities, contact info@hihello.com.About HiHelloHiHello is the leading platform for digital brand and identity, helping individuals and organizations of all sizes present themselves professionally and make meaningful connections. With digital business cards, email signatures, virtual backgrounds, and more, HiHello ensures brand consistency and delivers measurable insights across in-person, email, and video interactions. Founded by Dr. Manu Kumar, who previously founded CardMunch, Carta, and K9 Ventures, HiHello is on a mission to transform how people network in a digital-first world. For more information, visit www.hihello.com

