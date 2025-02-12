HiHello Welcomes New Leaders to the Team

HiHello Logo From left to right: Kyle Morden (VP of Sales), Sue Dietrich (Head of Marketing), and Natalie Salk (Head of Product)

Driving Growth and Innovation: Esteemed veterans in Marketing, Sales, and Product Join HiHello's Expansion.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2018, HiHello has been on a mission to help businesses and professionals strengthen relationships and activate their networks. We reimagined the humble business card for the digital age, empowering connections with tools like digital business cards , email signatures, virtual backgrounds, AI business card scanning, and more. Today, HiHello unlocks the power of modern networking for leading enterprise and mid-market businesses. As we look to the future, we’re thrilled to announce some exciting new additions to our leadership team. With proven talent joining us in Marketing, Sales, and Product, HiHello is continuing its commitment to innovation, client success, and redefining how people connect.Meet Our New Leaders:Sue Dietrich, Head of MarketingWith over two decades of experience, Sue Dietrich has built a reputation for creating enduring brands. Prior to joining HiHello, she led brand marketing at Stanley drinkware , with responsibility for social, PR, retail marketing, and experiential events. The repositioning of Stanley as a lifestyle brand led to over 650% growth in just three years. She also brings valuable expertise from her experience at Starbucks, WE Communications, and Safeco Insurance. “As someone who loves connecting people, HiHello’s mission truly resonates with me,” said Dietrich. “We’re the premium solution for on-the-go networking, and I’m ready to tell our brand story, and drive success across adoption, retention, and beyond.”Natalie Salk, Head of ProductNatalie Salk brings a powerful blend of experience across innovation, business development, and product design, as well as her interest in the intersection of art and the human experience to HiHello. With a Masters of Science in Management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and professional roles at Stanley Black & Decker and Leap, Natalie is eager to further drive product development. “HiHello is reimagining how professionals build and nurture meaningful connections,” said Salk. “I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and create products that elevate everyday experiences.”Kyle Morden, VP of SalesWith a distinguished career in the SaaS, AI & security technology sectors, Kyle Morden brings his expertise as a seasoned sales leader to HiHello. Before joining, Morden served as the VP of North American Channel Sales at OpenEye, where he helped establish the VSaaS (Cloud Video Surveillance) category and OpenEye as a top-ranked solution within it, and demonstrated consistent success in driving team and revenue growth. Morden holds an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Says Morden, “I've created a track record of helping enterprise organizations modernize their security infrastructure and business processes, driving innovation and scalable solutions while moving beyond legacy approaches. At HiHello, we’re transforming how companies and employees build and leverage networks through digital transformation, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead this charge.”What’s Next for HiHello?“We’re thrilled to welcome Sue, Natalie, and Kyle to the team,” said Manu Kumar, Founder & CEO of HiHello. “The most important factor in a company’s success is having incredible people, and I’m both humbled and proud to say that HiHello’s team is nothing short of amazing. With these new leaders joining our leadership team, HiHello is solidifying its position as the best enterprise-ready platform for digital business cards, email signatures, and virtual backgrounds.Our platform empowers our customers to present their brand consistently while unlocking the value of their employees’ networks. At the same time, we’re driving digital transformation and supporting sustainability goals. With this team in place, we’re heading into 2025 ready to revolutionize professional networking.”About HiHelloHiHello is on a mission to make networking smarter, easier, and more impactful. As the leading B2B SaaS platform for digital business cards, we help organizations and professionals build stronger, more meaningful connections. From global enterprises to solo entrepreneurs, HiHello is the go-to solution for modern networking.For more information, visit https://www.hihello.com/blog/hihello-strengthens-leadership-team-with-strategic-hires

