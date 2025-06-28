15th Anniversary Blockchain Life Forum to Take Place in Dubai, October 28-29, 2025 – Unprecedented Scale

15th Anniversary Forum - Blockchain Life

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain Life , the leading international forum on Web3 and cryptocurrencies, is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary edition in Dubai on October 28-29, 2025. This landmark event promises an unparalleled experience with a record number of speakers, two dedicated stages, expanded activity zones, and premium networking opportunities for 15,000 attendees. All timed perfectly ahead of the expected peak of the Bull Run.Find out more about the best place to meet friends, partners and clients from all over the world and choose your ticket at the presale price:Attend the Anniversary Blockchain Life Forum to:- Engage in two days of premier networking and behind-the-scenes discussions with market leaders from around the globe.- Hear from over 200 influential speakers, including founders and C-level executives from the industry's most recognized companies. Gain invaluable insights on the current market landscape and discover winning strategies to capitalize on the anticipated Bull Run peak.- Explore the latest developments and new products from over 200 companies in the expo zone. Be among the first to invest in or benefit from ground-breaking solutions.- The forum program includes a Street Festival, Startup Pitch Competition, a Trading Tournament, and a legendary Afterparty at a new, exclusive Dubai location featuring a secret headlining artist.- Extend your experience beyond the forum itself with a series of side events taking place throughout Blockchain Life Week and allowing you to get the most out of participating in the Forum.Get 10% OFF your ticket with promo code: kdwire

