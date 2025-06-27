Development of cooperation with Mexico in spirit of mutual trust, partnership, shared prosperity

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met today with Ambassador of Mexico to Serbia Carlos Isauro Félix Corona with whom he discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and opportunities for its further strengthening.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.