Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,608 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister sends congratulatory message on Gendarmerie Day

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, sent a congratulatory message to Gendarmerie Commander Saša Kosović on the occasion of Gendarmerie Day and the unit’s patron saint day, highlighting the important role this unit plays in preserving the security and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister sends congratulatory message on Gendarmerie Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more