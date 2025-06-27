Prime Minister sends congratulatory message on Gendarmerie Day

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, sent a congratulatory message to Gendarmerie Commander Saša Kosović on the occasion of Gendarmerie Day and the unit’s patron saint day, highlighting the important role this unit plays in preserving the security and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.

