Functional Summary of the leagend BM7 Battery Monitoring Device for 6V/12V/24V Systems

leagend BM7 leagend BM2 leagend battery monitors leagend

leagend BM7 complements leagend's established line of battery monitors。

The leagend BM7’s long-term data retention supports identification of usage patterns, battery degradation trends, and stress events.” — Arthur Kingsly

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battery monitoring plays a significant role in maintaining reliable energy systems across automotive, marine, recreational vehicle (RV), and renewable storage use cases. leagend BM7 is a Bluetooth-enabled battery monitor designed to measure real-time battery parameters across 6V, 12V, and 24V systems, integrating advanced functions to support both professional and consumer-level applications. leagend BM7 complements leagend's established line of battery monitors—devices known for accuracy and low power draw—while offering a robust platform for multi-battery setups and data-driven battery management.leagend BM7: Device Features and Functional Scopeleagend BM7 monitor is compatible with both lead-acid and lithium battery chemistries. Its key functions include:Multi-Voltage Support (6V / 12V / 24V) – Enables application in systems ranging from motorcycles and cars to trucks, boats, and off-grid energy storage.Bluetooth Connectivity – Communicates real-time data via a free mobile app that records battery voltage, temperature, and current draw.Custom SoC Calibration – Users can configure voltage thresholds that correspond to battery percentage states, allowing for personalized and accurate charge level insights.Alarm Notifications – Configurable alerts for voltage, temperature, or current irregularities allow users to respond quickly to battery issues.Trip and Parking Data Logging – The monitor records journey history, energy consumption statistics, and parking locations, which can be exported in Excel format; it also includes a “Car Finder” function tied to navigation.Multi-Device Management – Supports tracking of up to four monitors within the same app interface, useful for managing multiple batteries in one system.Long-Term Data Storage – Stores up to 72 days of historical data—recorded every two minutes—to preserve data even during power loss. The app provides unlimited data backups.Rugged Build and Low Power Consumption – Rated IP67 for waterproofing, with average power usage around 1 mA. Operates in temperatures from –30°C to 85°C and supports voltage ranges from 3 V to 35 V.Positioning Within leagend’s Battery Monitor Lineupleagend’s battery monitor family focuses on energy efficiency and accuracy, offering solutions suitable for different power management needs: leagend BM2 provides Bluetooth-based monitoring for standard 12V starter batteries.More advanced models include features like 4G/Wi-Fi connectivity or ruggedized industrial protection for remote and fleet operations.Within this lineup, leagend BM7 serves as an advanced option offering expanded voltage compatibility, integrated app-based alerting, journey tracking, and multi-unit monitoring. Positive attributes across the line include low power consumption, mobile data integration, and system scalability.Practical Use CasesRecreational Vehicles and Marine Systemsleagend BM7 supports monitoring of multiple auxiliary and house batteries, enabling owners to review charging efficiency, identify power drain patterns, and prepare for remote or off-grid use.Fleet Vehicles and Commercial TrucksOperators managing multiple batteries or trailers can use leagend BM7’s multi-device support and trip logging for preventive maintenance, battery condition assessment, and operational efficiency.Energy Storage ArraysHome and microgrid installations can use leagend BM7 monitors to track battery performance, log charging/discharging events, and maintain awareness of thermal conditions in real time.Personal and Automotive UseFor single-vehicle owners, leagend BM7 offers insights into voltage trends, SoC, and charging system behavior, with power-saving performance enabling long-term connection without excessive battery draw.Technical Specification SummarySupported Battery Types: 6V/12V/24V lead-acid and lithium.Input Range: 3 V–35 V; Operating temperature: –30 °C to +85 °C; IP67 waterproof rating.Data Recording Interval: Every 2 minutes, up to 72 days on-device; unlimited app backup.Power Consumption: Approximately 1 mA average draw.User App Features: Configuration, data export, multi-device dashboard, alerts, trip and parking logs.Data-Driven Battery Managementleagend positions leagend BM7 in a broader framework of smart battery management, which include battery testers, chargers, and monitors. These products are designed to enable a comprehensive, data-driven approach to battery care. The leagend BM7 ’s long-term data retention supports identification of usage patterns, battery degradation trends, and stress events. Customizable alerts and trip logging promote proactive maintenance and system reliability.leagend is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and production of automotive diagnostic equipment and battery management solutions. Established in 2005, the company has maintained long-term capabilities in innovation, product engineering, and manufacturing across multiple sectors.leagend’s core product portfolio includes OBD II diagnostic tools, widely applied in global automotive markets. In addition, the company produces a comprehensive range of battery testers known for high measurement accuracy, battery monitoring systems designed for low power consumption, and intelligent 8‑step battery chargers developed for automotive, industrial, energy storage, and backup power applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.