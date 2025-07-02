leagend MS2 leagend OBD II scanners leagend

leagend MS2 is used to maintain battery voltage during battery change procedures in vehicles equipped with OBD II or EOBD protocols.

leagend MS2 unit is part of leagend’s suite of OBD II diagnostic tools designed to support control module maintenance and accurate module memory recovery.” — Arthur Kingsly

MOSCOW, MOSCOW FEDERAL CITY, RUSSIA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battery removal or replacement commonly leads to loss of vehicle control module memory, including settings for windows, audio systems, alarms, engine management, and onboard electronics. To address this technical challenge, leagend MS2 is used to maintain battery voltage during battery change procedures in vehicles equipped with OBD II or EOBD protocols.Key Functionality and Designleagend MS2 device is designed to connect between a temporary power source and the vehicle’s OBD II port or cigarette lighter, preserving ECU data during battery swaps. Its primary features include:Voltage support across the vehicle ECU system: The device supplies power to the vehicle’s data modules, preserving memory and calibration settings.Compatibility with OBD II / EOBD vehicles: It functions with cars and trucks compliant with these protocols, spanning both U.S. and international models.Dual-input connectors: Includes battery clamps and a cigar-lighter plug, offering flexibility depending on vehicle design and maintenance environment.LED voltage indicators: Built-in LED lights show both input and output voltage levels to confirm proper power transfer in real time.Digital voltage monitoring: leagend MS2 provides a continuous display of input and output voltage through its seven-segment screen, adding visibility during the operation.Operational range: Accepts input from 5 V to 32 V DC. This supports use with a variety of external batteries or power sources.Environmental resilience: Designed to operate in ambient temperatures ranging from −10 °C to 60 °C, with storage tolerance down to −20 °C and up to 70 °C.Typical Use CasesAutomotive Maintenance and Service CentersDuring battery replacement or electrical maintenance, technicians rely on leagend MS2 to prevent loss of critical memory data in control modules. It ensures convenience and protects against the need for manual code reentry or time-consuming resets.Fleet and Commercial Vehicle OperationsFor vehicles that require regular battery swaps—such as rental fleets, logistics trucks, or public transit buses—consistent use of leagend MS2 improves operational efficiency and minimizes vehicle downtime due to reprogramming issues.Vehicle Customization and Electronics InstallationIn the case of pull-down covers, keyless entry programming, or accessory installation, the device stabilizes the power supply to control systems, reducing unintended data resets during component disconnection.Technical Integration and Compatibilityleagend MS2’s two-input design offers technicians a choice depending on vehicle configuration and workspace access:Battery clamps deliver direct voltage support from an auxiliary battery or power bank.Cigarette lighter connector provides access to internal battery power via the 12 V accessory circuit—useful in restricted engine compartment access scenarios.This dual-interface setup enables versatile operation across workshops, mobile mechanics, or roadside assistance environments. The seven-segment voltage display and LEDs provide instant verification, reducing the risk of voltage drops or connectivity issues during service.Position in the Broader Product Ecosystemleagend MS2 unit is part of leagend’s suite of OBD II diagnostic tools designed to support control module maintenance and accurate module memory recovery. Alongside battery testers, monitors, intelligent chargers, and OEM diagnostic scanners, this device emphasizes data stability and vehicle system consistency during battery change procedures.Where battery testers assess battery condition and performance, the leagend MS2 complements these tools by preserving operational integrity. Together, these tools help workshop technicians implement efficient, data-resilient maintenance workflows.Technical Specifications (Summary)Input voltage: 5 V–32 V DCVehicle compatibility: All OBD II and EOBD-certified cars and trucksVoltage display: Seven-segment for input and outputInput connectors: Battery clamps and cigarette-lighter plugWeight: Approximately 200 gOperating temperature: −10 °C to +60 °CStorage conditions: −20 °C to +70 °Cleagend is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and production of automotive diagnostic equipment and battery management solutions. Established in 2005, the company has maintained long-term capabilities in innovation, product engineering, and manufacturing across multiple sectors.leagend’s core product portfolio includes OBD II diagnostic tools, widely applied in global automotive markets. In addition, the company produces a comprehensive range of battery testers known for high measurement accuracy, battery monitoring systems designed for low power consumption, and intelligent 8‑step battery chargers developed for automotive, industrial, energy storage, and backup power applications.

