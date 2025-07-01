leagend BA2000 Battery Tester Introduced for Diagnostic Use

leagend BA2000 leagend battery tester BA4000 leagend BA510 leagend BA1000 leagend

leagend BA2000 is a 12V and 24V battery tester equipped with essential diagnostic functions and an integrated thermal printer.

leagend BA2000 provides standardized measurements of voltage, internal resistance, cold cranking amps (CCA), and battery health indicators, along with starter and charging system evaluations.” — Arthur Kingsly

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battery testing remains a critical process in maintaining lead-acid battery systems across automotive, industrial, and backup power applications. leagend BA2000 is a 12V and 24V battery tester equipped with essential diagnostic functions and an integrated thermal printer, designed to support service centers, fleet operations, and off-grid system maintenance. Positioned within leagend’s broader range of battery diagnostic equipment, leagend BA2000 provides standardized measurements of voltage, internal resistance, cold cranking amps (CCA), and battery health indicators, along with starter and charging system evaluations.leagend Highlights BA2000 Battery Tester for Comprehensive On-Site Diagnosticsleagend BA2000: Key Functional Featuresleagend BA2000 is designed for professional environments that require rapid diagnostic feedback and printed records. It supports the testing of 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries—including starter, deep-cycle, AGM, gel, and maintenance-free types. Key test parameters include:Cold cranking amps (CCA)Internal resistanceVoltageState of charge (SoC)State of health (SoH)Additionally, leagend BA2000 evaluates vehicle systems such as starter circuits and alternator charging systems, offering a comprehensive overview of battery and electrical health.Distinctive features include a built-in thermal printer that outputs dated results, a unique custom fast-test key for direct mode access, automatic temperature compensation, multilingual menu options, and protective measures against short circuits and reverse connections.Device Technical SpecificationsOperating across an input voltage range of 8–30V, leagend BA2000 can assess batteries and vehicle electrical systems within ranges including:- CCA/BCI/CA/MCA/EN/SAE: 100–2000 A- DIN/IEC: 100–1400- GB: 30–220 AhIt includes a backlit LCD display for clear visibility and supports storage of recent test data for convenience in diagnostics.Integration with leagend’s Testing Portfolioleagend BA2000 is part of leagend’s wider battery tester ecosystem, which incorporates a variety of tools tailored to different user needs: leagend BA4000 : A 6V/12V/24V tester equipped with a printer, color screen, and storage capabilitiesleagend BA510/leagend BA550/leagend BA640: Color-screen testers focused on diagnostic clarity and portable interface leagend BA1000 : A 12V/24V lead-acid tester with thermal printing capabilities.leagend emphasizes that its testers—including leagend BA2000—are recognized for high measurement precision, algorithm-backed reliability, and suitability across automotive, marine, industrial, and telecom applications.Application Scenarios and Operational EfficiencyAutomotive Service Centers: Technicians can perform on-vehicle tests of starting and charging systems, with printed output for service documentation.Fleet and Workshop Environments: The fast-test capability and result printing support quick, repeatable diagnostics in bus, truck, and utility fleets.Industrial and Off-Grid Equipment: The leagend BA2000 can monitor backup power systems and starter batteries in equipment like UPS systems, generators, and agricultural vehicles.Technical Training and Quality Control: Multilingual support and data logging assist in structured training and statistical quality control workflows.About leagendleagend is a technology-focused top manufacturer specializing in the development and production of diagnostic and battery management equipment. Since its establishment in 2005, the company has maintained long-term capabilities in innovation, research and development, and manufacturing across multiple product categories.leagend’s product portfolio includes OBD II diagnostic tools, which are widely utilized in global automotive markets. In addition to its diagnostic devices, the company manufactures a range of battery testers recognized for their measurement accuracy, battery monitoring systems designed for low power consumption, and intelligent 8‑step battery chargers intended for use in automotive, industrial, and backup power applications.

