Hubject and Tritium Partner to Bring Seamless Plug&Charge EV Charging to Global Markets

Hubject and Tritium partner to deliver seamless Plug&Charge EV charging worldwide, simplifying authentication and accelerating global EV adoption.

"Tritium's fast charging technology and global reach, combined with Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure, is a powerful combination@” — Christian Hahn , CEO, Hubject

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , the global leader in EV interoperability, has partnered with Tritium , a pioneer in DC fast charging technology, to bring Plug&Charge functionality to Tritium's charging infrastructure worldwide. By combining Hubject's industry-leading Plug&Charge platform with Tritium's advanced DC fast charging solutions, this collaboration delivers the automated, seamless charging experience that will accelerate mass EV adoption by removing the complexity that can deter mainstream consumers.The partnership combines Hubject's trusted intercharge platform and ISO15118 Plug&Charge expertise with Tritium's proven hardware and global footprint to simplify EV charging, making it as easy as fueling a traditional vehicle.Unlocking a Frictionless Charging ExperienceThe partnership will focus on enabling:Plug&Charge functionality across Tritium chargers in compliance with ISO15118 standards.A secure and scalable authentication framework that enables vehicles to authenticate and initiate charging automatically, without requiring apps or RFID cardsEnhanced support for charge point operators (CPOs) globally to enable and scale Plug&Charge with minimal integration effort.The integration is being rolled out in phases, starting with key markets in North America, Europe, and APAC, before expanding worldwide. Tritium is also planning to enable Plug&Charge functionality on select existing charger models, extending the benefits to current installations across their global networkChristian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, commented: "Tritium's fast charging technology and global reach, combined with Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure, is a powerful combination. As the EV industry continues to grow, we believe Plug&Charge will be a fundamental enabler of driver satisfaction and network efficiency. This collaboration is another important milestone in our mission to make Plug&Charge available everywhere.”Arcady Sasinov, CEO of Tritium, added: "This partnership marks a significant step forward for the fast-charging ecosystem. Tritium's mission has always been to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles through superior charging infrastructure, and Plug&Charge is the next evolution of that commitment. By combining our field-proven DC fast chargers with Hubject's seamless authentication technology, we're eliminating barriers for drivers and delivering the intuitive, reliable charging experience the industry demands."END OF TEXTAbout Hubject Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,750 B2B partners across 70 countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118 -2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Singapore. Follow us on LinkedIn.About Tritium For over a decade, Tritium has been a pioneer in DC fast-charging, powering the road forward with innovative solutions that businesses and drivers depend on daily. Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast charging solutions and services for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are USA-made and designed to look great on Main Street and perform in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of its customers around the world. In 2024 the Tritium global business was acquired by Exicom Tele-Systems Inc.Tritium Media Contact:Patricia Martinezpmartinez@tritiumcharging.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.