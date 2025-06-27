Transport and communications statistics for May 2025

MACAU, June 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 252,774 as at end-May 2025, up by 0.9% year-on-year. In May, cross-border vehicular traffic (934,175 trips) rose by 23.1% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,732 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,481 trips) dropped by 5.2% and 9% respectively. As at end-May, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,471,106) and internet subscribers (779,082) showed respective growth of 4.1% and 5% year-on-year.

New registration of motor vehicles in May dropped by 8.4% year-on-year to 968 (electric vehicles accounted for 424 or 43.8%), whereas that in the first five months of 2025 decreased by 4.4% to 4,855 (electric vehicles accounted for 1,741 or 35.9%). Number of traffic accidents went down by 6.9% year-on-year to 1,307 in May, with 475 persons injured. A total of 6,069 traffic accidents were recorded in the first five months, resulting in injuries to 2,159 persons.

As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 23.1% year-on-year to 934,175 trips in May. Light passenger car trips rose by 25.5% year-on-year to 886,954; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (190,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (140,000) went up by 49% and 14.5% respectively. In May, passenger ferry trips (6,732 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,481 trips) reduced by 5.2% and 9% year-on-year respectively. In the first five months, cross-border vehicular traffic (4,370,042 trips) went up by 23.1% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (33,214 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (22,617 trips) fell by 0.8% and 2.1% respectively.

With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (6,588 tonnes) grew by 2.1% year-on-year in May, whereas port containerized cargo (16,061 tonnes) dropped by 10.7%. Gross weight of air cargo rose slightly by 0.2% year-on-year to 9,386 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (421 tonnes) decreased by 10.7%, while that of outward cargo (8,511 tonnes) and transit cargo (453 tonnes) expanded by 0.3% and 9.7% respectively. In the first five months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (25,209 tonnes), port containerized cargo (72,475 tonnes) and air cargo (37,829 tonnes) diminished by 11.6%, 10.4% and 3.9% year-on-year respectively.

As at the end of May 2025, there were 79,386 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.6% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.1% year-on-year to 1,471,106; postpaid subscribers (1,049,108) and prepaid card subscribers (421,998) rose by 2.2% and 9.1% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 779,082 as at end-May, up by 5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in May rose by 3.6% to 153 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first five months grew marginally by 0.6% to 729 million hours.