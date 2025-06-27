Transport and communications statistics for May 2025
MACAU, June 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 252,774 as at end-May 2025, up by 0.9% year-on-year. In May, cross-border vehicular traffic (934,175 trips) rose by 23.1% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,732 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,481 trips) dropped by 5.2% and 9% respectively. As at end-May, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,471,106) and internet subscribers (779,082) showed respective growth of 4.1% and 5% year-on-year.
New registration of motor vehicles in May dropped by 8.4% year-on-year to 968 (electric vehicles accounted for 424 or 43.8%), whereas that in the first five months of 2025 decreased by 4.4% to 4,855 (electric vehicles accounted for 1,741 or 35.9%). Number of traffic accidents went down by 6.9% year-on-year to 1,307 in May, with 475 persons injured. A total of 6,069 traffic accidents were recorded in the first five months, resulting in injuries to 2,159 persons.
As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 23.1% year-on-year to 934,175 trips in May. Light passenger car trips rose by 25.5% year-on-year to 886,954; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (190,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (140,000) went up by 49% and 14.5% respectively. In May, passenger ferry trips (6,732 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,481 trips) reduced by 5.2% and 9% year-on-year respectively. In the first five months, cross-border vehicular traffic (4,370,042 trips) went up by 23.1% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (33,214 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (22,617 trips) fell by 0.8% and 2.1% respectively.
With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (6,588 tonnes) grew by 2.1% year-on-year in May, whereas port containerized cargo (16,061 tonnes) dropped by 10.7%. Gross weight of air cargo rose slightly by 0.2% year-on-year to 9,386 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (421 tonnes) decreased by 10.7%, while that of outward cargo (8,511 tonnes) and transit cargo (453 tonnes) expanded by 0.3% and 9.7% respectively. In the first five months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (25,209 tonnes), port containerized cargo (72,475 tonnes) and air cargo (37,829 tonnes) diminished by 11.6%, 10.4% and 3.9% year-on-year respectively.
As at the end of May 2025, there were 79,386 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.6% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.1% year-on-year to 1,471,106; postpaid subscribers (1,049,108) and prepaid card subscribers (421,998) rose by 2.2% and 9.1% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 779,082 as at end-May, up by 5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in May rose by 3.6% to 153 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first five months grew marginally by 0.6% to 729 million hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.