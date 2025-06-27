A' International Website and Web Design Awardss Call for Entries

A' Web Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Website and Web Design Awardss. The A' Website and Web Design Awardss are open for entries by Web Designers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Graphic Designers, Web Developers, Front-End Developers, Back-End Developers, Full-Stack Developers, Web Content Creators, Digital Marketing Agencies, SEO Specialists, Web Accessibility Consultants, Information Architects, Interaction Designers, Web Branding Agencies, Web Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Website and Web Design Awardss is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Web Designers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Graphic Designers, Web Developers, Front-End Developers, Back-End Developers, Full-Stack Developers, Web Content Creators, Digital Marketing Agencies, SEO Specialists, Web Accessibility Consultants, Information Architects, Interaction Designers, Web Branding Agencies, Web Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Web Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Web Awards consideration.Web Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Website and Web Design Awardss is on June 30, 2025. Results of the A' Website and Web Design Awardss will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Website and Web Design Awardss will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Web Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Website and Web Design Awardss : Web Design, Portfolios, E-Commerce Sites, Blogs, News Websites, Social Media Platforms, Educational Websites, Non-Profit Websites, Personal Websites and More. Web Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/99 Prize for Good Web DesignThe A’ Design Prize for A' Website and Web Design Awardss includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Website and Web Design Awardss Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Web Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Website and Web Design Awardss will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Website and Web Design Awardss , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Website and Web Design Awardss will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Web Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Website and Web Design Awardss. Web Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=99 to see past winners of the A' International Website and Web Design Awardss.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/99 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by promoting the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Website and Web Design Awardss please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.