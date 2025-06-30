Business Reporter: Improving the quality of AI-driven Customer Experience (CX) platform

Why context and engagement matter

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Customer Service ( CX ) AI platform Gladly explains why it’s key that the currently prevailing practice of adding AI bolt-ons to legacy systems is replaced by an integrated approach in order to reverse the steep decline in customer service standards. As legacy customer experience platforms were designed to discourage customers from pursuing their queries, slapping conversational AI solutions onto these outdated, ticket-based systems won’t bring about the step change necessary for taking customer experience to the next level. Even the metrics used for evaluating the performance of bolt-on AI tools are fundamentally wrong. A focus on “deflection rates”, for example, suggests that the aim is to dissuade customers from seeking support rather than engaging with them in meaningful interactions.These legacy platforms are flawed because they are built around tickets and not people. Some new providers, however, have realised that AI solutions will only lead to improved customer experiences and loyalty if they are aware of the context of each customer interaction. The approach Gladly has adopted to CX platforms involves embedding AI into every layer of the customer journey, while also combining conversational, agentic and contextual intelligence capabilities. These AI solutions aren’t just about automated interactions with customers but also empowering agents by putting customer context at their fingertips. Gladly’s platform built around customer context and meaningful conversations enables businesses to scale loyalty without compromising the customer experience.To learn more about this new breed of customer experience platforms, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About GladlyUniquely powered by Customer AI, Gladly is the only CX platform that puts the customer —not tickets — at the centre of every conversation. Trusted by some of the world’s most customer-centric brands, Gladly delivers radically efficient and personal experiences.

