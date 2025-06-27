International Sustainable Forestry Coalition continues to grow with new member AURORA SUSTAINABLE LANDS

Global forest advocacy body now represents more than 50,000,000 acres in 37 countries

We are committed to science-based forest stewardship that restores ecosystems, boosts biodiversity, and supports climate resilience - redefining growth through regeneration and ecological balance.” — Blake Stansell, President

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) welcomes a new member company, Aurora Sustainable Lands.

Aurora Sustainable Lands stewards 1.7million acres in 14 states in the USA which includes about 5,500 miles of streams.

Independent Chair of the ISFC, Dr. David Brand said, “The ISFC Board is pleased to welcome Aurora Sustainable Lands to the Association and Board. This is a company which exemplifies best practice sustainable forest management with a strong focus on nature and climate outcomes. Aurora Sustainable Lands is a leading forestry investor with an emphasis on strategies that deliver natural capital uplift. They will make a great contribution to the work of the ISFC.”

Blake Stansell, President and Chief Operating Officer said, “Aurora Sustainable Lands is proud to join the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition in advancing a circular, nature-positive economy. We are committed to science-based forest stewardship that restores ecosystems, boosts biodiversity, and supports climate resilience - redefining growth through regeneration and ecological balance.”

About the ISFC

The ISFC was formed as a new global not-for-profit Association in January 2024. Its mission is to bring the voice and perspective of the global forest sector to the world decision making tables where policy impacts the sector. The ISFC strongly advocates for a climate and nature positive circular forest based bioeconomy as a key need for a world which must accelerate a decarbonization journey. The ISFC is currently 18 companies stewarding some 20million hectares (50million acres) of forests in 37 countries on all six forest growing continents.

ENDS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.