Minister Siviwe Gwarube officially closes 2025 Learner Leadership Summit, 27 Jun

The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube will tomorrow, Friday 27 June address the 2025 Learner Leadership Summit under the theme ‘’ “STRENGTHENING FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING TOWARDS A RESILIENT FUTURE–FIT EDUCATION SYSTEM” at the Johannesburg City Council.

The session will see learners engaging in a joint sitting of Learner Leaders for G20 in the City Council. Previously known as the RCL conference, the Summit is being hosted in partnership with the Agape Youth Movement, Haleon and the Mr Price Foundation with the core objective to support and strengthen the functioning of RCLs across all provinces.

The Summit will conclude having seen two days of partner led workshops, play based learning sessions and exhibitions highlighting current initiatives that support youth agency. Having hosted the inaugural Summit / RCL Conference in June 2023, the Department and its partners will conclude the 2025 Summit which has continued to build even stronger platforms for RCL engagement and youth Leadership.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Summit as follows:

Day 3 - 2025 Learner Leadership Summit

Date: Tomorrow, Friday 27 June 25

Time: 08h00

Venue: Johannesburg City Council, 158 Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

