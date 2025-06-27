American Management University's MBA Program Receives Prestigious CMI Accreditation

AMU students sit in front reception area of main campus office Student Boardroom at AMU Dr Young Hoon Kim give speech at commencement for AMU on March 22, 2025 American Management University graduates await being called on stage

American Management University (AMU) proudly announces that its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has achieved official accreditation through CMI.

UPLAND, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) proudly announces that its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has achieved official accreditation and mapping to the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Level 7 Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership.CMI, based in the United Kingdom, is internationally recognized for its rigorous standards and commitment to excellence in management education and leadership development. Achieving this accreditation confirms AMU’s commitment to offering globally relevant, industry-aligned education that significantly enhances graduate employability and career advancement.The official start date for the CMI-accredited MBA through AMU will be announced shortly.Dr. Roy Virgen, Founder and CEO of AMU, commented: "We continually strive for excellence by improving a little each day. Achieving CMI accreditation immediately adds substantial value to our MBA program, enhancing our graduates' credentials and global employability. This is a significant milestone as we prepare to pursue additional major accreditations within the next six months."The alignment with CMI Level 7 enables AMU MBA graduates to not only receive their MBA degree but also earn a globally recognized UK qualification in Strategic Management and Leadership. Additionally, AMU is currently mapping its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program to the CMI Level 8 Diploma, further elevating the university's standing in advanced professional education.Furthermore, CMI credentials earned through AMU can be evaluated for credit in the United States via submission to organizations affiliated with the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services (NACES).The accreditation positions AMU strategically within global markets, particularly enhancing its appeal across ASEAN regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, and other countries where UK qualifications hold significant value.Prospective students interested in AMU’s MBA program and professionals seeking advancement through highly credible, dual-certified management education can learn more about the school at www.amu.edu.eu About American Management University:American Management University, a non-profit distance-learning institute, headquartered in Paris, France, delivers innovative, flexible, and industry-relevant educational programs to students worldwide. With a strong commitment to global leadership and continuous improvement, AMU offers programs in business, management, and leadership designed to meet the demands of today's competitive international job market. AMU is an educational member of respected organizations such as IACBE ACBSP , and ATHEA

