Bali to Host 24th Asia Cementrade Summit as Asia Cement Sector Aligns with Net-Zero Goals

24th Asia Cementrade Summit

BALI, INDONESIA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24th Asia Cementrade Summit, organized by CMT and supported by the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI), will convene in Bali this July to assess the outlook of Asia’s cement sector and its evolving shift toward low-carbon growth.According to recent forecasts, Asia’s cement consumption is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2025 and 2034. The green cement segment, fueled by policy support and corporate sustainability commitments, is expected to expand more rapidly at 13.68% CAGR. The event theme — “The Future of Green Cement in Asia: Decarbonization Strategies & Technology Innovations” — reflects the industry’s transition amid mounting pressure to reduce emissions and enhance supply chain resilience.The two-day program opens with a macroeconomic overview by Dr. Fithra Faisal Hastiadi, Chief Economist at PT Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia, who will explore impact of Trump’s tarriff, inflation forecasts, and their implications for global economies.This is followed by a focused session on Indonesia’s national roadmap to net-zero, led by Mr. Lilik Unggul Raharjo, Chairman of ASI, and a keynote address by Mrs. Putu Nadi Astuti from Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry, detailing regulatory strategies to reduce cement sector emissions.Other key speakers include:• Ms. Reni Wulandari, Operation Director, SIG - PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, outlining SIG’s decarbonization or emissions reduction plans• Mr. Manoj Kumar Rustagi, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, JSW Cement Ltd (India), discussing innovations in low-carbon production & shed lights on India cement market• Dr. Hans Wilhelm Meyer, Managing Director, CEMCON AG, on the Go Green Cement project in Europe• Mr. Mohammad Jakirul Islam, Crown Cement PLC (Bangladesh), reviewing clinker import demand and raw material procurement challenges• Mr. Antonio Della Pelle, EAP Industrial Decarbonization Program Lead at the IFC, will assess the viability of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, drawing on IFC’s recent work with cement and steel plants in Vietnam.The summit also examines opportunities for emerging supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) and alternative binders:• Mr. Nic Bastian, BGC Cement (Australia), presents on repurposing lithium refinery by-products into SCMs• Mr. Hoa Lam, EP Power Minerals Asia, covers SCM trade flows and regulatory shifts in the US, EU, and AsiaMore Sessions will also cover:• Philippines and Vietnam market updates (speaker to be confirmed)• Ms. Grace Chen Fei, China Cement Association, on China’s ETS and cement trade outlook• Mr. Navin Kumar, Drewry Shipping Consultants, on how geopolitical risks affect cement and clinker trade routes• Mr. Ashok Kumar Dembla, KHD Humboldt Wedag India, showcasing practical decarbonization solutions and AI adoption• Ms. Sinem Demir Duru, IFC, presenting financial tools and investment pathways for low-carbon cement across AsiaThe 24th Asia Cementrade Summit offers a timely platform for regional producers, raw materials suppliers, technology providers, policymakers, and investors to engage in critical dialogue around low-carbon transitions, supply chain strategy, and future-proofing cement operations across Asia.Full program details, speaker lineup, and registration information are available at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250712&pu=308884 . For inquiries, contact grace@cmtsp.com.sg.

