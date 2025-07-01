At Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Luxury Upcycles into Sustainability

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recertified the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo in January this year. The hotel currently holds Gold status marking over five years of continuous certification and was awarded a compliance score of 82%.Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo is one of four hotels in the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Resort. The iconic Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo sits right at the heart of Monaco’s Casino Square, offering guests legendary hospitality while meeting the highest level of sustainability. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo’s sustainability management program is verified by independent auditors, guaranteeing the authenticity of the hotel’s ecological achievements and social contributions.Mrs Virginie Cotta, Secretary General of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer said, “Since 2019, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has received Green Globe certification, this latest re-certification came after a year of again rolling out initiatives that build on engaging local businesses and community, and implementation of improved green measures and eco-friendly daily activities across all departments of our legendary hotel. We are really proud to see our team’s efforts contributing to sustainable development at all levels in the hotel, but also to the new Art de vivre of Monte-Carlo which evolves towards an increasingly ethical and responsible form of luxury.”Throughout the year, a wide range of sustainable activities were carried out in various departments. The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo is committed to reducing plastic waste. In collaboration with Guerlain, the hotel's supplier of shampoo, shower gel and body cream, environmentally friendly toiletries are now offered in guest rooms. Refillable bottles are fitted in bathrooms replacing disposable containers, significantly reducing plastic waste. This action is in line with the previous Sapo Cycle initiative, which consisted of the cleaning and recycling of discarded soap remnants to give to families in need.Regarding the hotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, used plastic caps are recycled and donated to various associations. Some caps are collected for the benefit of the association Les Bouchons d'Amour that assists people with disabilities. Another recycling program with positive results is the coffee capsule initiative where hard to recycle used coffee capsules are recycled to make soda cans. Cork stoppers are also given a second life by France Cancer where all profits are donated to cancer research. Finally, to raise awareness about pollution, the hotel has installed a cigarette butt container in the outside staff area. It is hoped the designated container will encourage people not to simply throw away discarded butts but opt to put them in the bin. The unsightly butts are collected and then recycled through an organization.For the well-being of staff, an employee of the month program is set up during which a special lunch is organised with the nominees and all staff in attendance. For all employees, a sweet treat is also offered several times a month, a birthday gift is given and a newsletter displayed at the staff entrance to highlight staff members and their many individual attributes.Finally, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo stands out for its commitment to a sustainable future for its guests. The concierge service is on hand to organise airport transfers in electric cars, combining comfort with respect for the environment. Guests are also offered the option of changing their bed and bath linen every three days, promoting a more responsible approach without compromising comfort.ContactOlga BurtsevaDuty ManagerE: O.Burtseva@sbm.mcT. +377 98 06 30 54

