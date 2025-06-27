Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai: Eco-conscious Thai Hospitality

The Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai Team

Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai in Thailand has been awarded Green Globe certification, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey.

Sustainability isn't just our commitment—it's the heart of our hospitality. Where luxury meets sustainability, creating meaningful experiences for our guests and community.” — Pete Seeda, General Manager of Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai in Thailand has been awarded Green Globe certification, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. Located in the heart of northern Thailand’s most charming city, Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai offers modern comfort blended with traditional Thai warmth and hospitality.Pete Seeda, General Manager of Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai, said, “The entire team is very proud to announce that we have achieved our inaugural Green Globe certification. Sustainability isn't just our commitment—it's the heart of our hospitality. Where luxury meets sustainability, creating meaningful experiences for our guests and community.”Today's hotel industry requires more than just excellent service delivery, it demands environmental and social responsibility. The international certification recognizes businesses that uphold the highest standards in sustainability across all operational areas. Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai has achieved this recognition by implementing a range of sustainability initiatives including energy efficient management systems, single-use plastic reduction programs that decrease plastic waste volume and the development of environmentally friendly waste management systems to minimize its ecological footprint.Green best practices have been established at the property such as using recycled or compostable takeaway packaging, choosing Diversey cleaning products known for their environmental safety and encouraging guests to explore Chiang Mai through a bike-sharing startup located conveniently at the hotel entrance. Green transportation options like cycling offers a peaceful pedaling ride while lowering carbon emissions to help combat global warming.Local regional growth is also supported by the hotel through its community engagement and development efforts that include the sourcing of fresh, sustainable ingredients from local farmers, offering organic buffet options for health-conscious and eco-aware guests, and organizing environmental awareness activities designed to educate and engage guests.For Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai, sustainability is an opportunity to create shared value among hotel staff, guests and the local community. The hotel endeavors to serve as a model for creative and sustainable business practices in the hospitality industry. With Green Globe certification, Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai aims to demonstrate that luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.ContactTanakorn Lertkarn (Kheag)Director of Talent and CultureMövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai110 Changklan Rd, Muang 50100Chiang Mai, ThailandEmail: tanakorn.lertkarn@accor.comPhone: +66 5 327 0051

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.