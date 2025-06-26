Proactive contraband seizures resolve modified programming at select institutions

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: After thorough contraband searches at key institutions, CDCR will resume normal operations and programming at nine institutions.

The threat assessment at these locations has been resolved due to searches by correctional staff that discovered a large number of prohibited items, including multiple weapons, cellular devices and controlled substances.

Searches began after CDCR initiated modified programming June 12, 2025, at 21 high-security institutions within Level III and Level IV high-security areas as part of a comprehensive response to a recent surge in violence against staff and the incarcerated population. Modified programming and searches will continue at an additional 12 institutions. Each of these institutions will continue to conduct systematic searches and assess when the modified programming at each facility should be concluded.

BY THE NUMBERS: The following total contraband items were confiscated since June 12, 2025:

169 improvised weapons

310 cellular devices

55 hypodermic needles

798 additional items including controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, escape paraphernalia, and other miscellaneous contraband

BIGGER PICTURE: CDCR employs many practices to limit contraband from ever entering its institution by conducting daily cell/bunk searches in all housing units, directing K9 searches for controlled substances and cell phones, searching incoming mail for contraband, and utilizing cameras at most institutions.

The following institutions are now operating at a normal operations and programming:

California Medical Facility

California Men’s Colony

California Correctional Institution

California State Prison, Corcoran

California State Prison, Solano

Folsom State Prison

North Kern State Prison

Pleasant Valley State Prison

Wasco State Prison

The following institutions have concluded modified programming for level III populations:

High Desert State Prison

Pelican Bay State Prison

Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison

CDCR remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of its facilities while ensuring the well-being of staff and individuals in its care.