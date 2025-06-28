Caffeinated Humans: 787 Coffee Highlights the People Behind NYC’s Coffee Culture

Coffee, Culture & Connection: The Faces Behind 787 Coffee Where Coffee Meets Community Caffeinated Human of NYC

A human-centric approach defines 787 Coffee, cultivating emotional intelligence among baristas amidst industry automation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Setting itself apart in a coffee industry often defined by automation, 787 Coffee prioritizes the human touch. This Puerto Rico-based company, which sources beans directly from the island's mountain farms, has established a notable presence in its New York City locations for both its coffee and its deliberate cultivation of emotional intelligence among its staff. While many operations within the coffee sector integrate automation, 787 Coffee emphasizes the role of interpersonal connection in the customer experience."There is something powerful about remembering that Sarah takes her cortado extra hot because she walks 15 blocks to work, or that David is studying for the bar exam and needs that extra shot of encouragement with his espresso," stated Brandon Peña, CEO and Co-Founder of 787 Coffee.Beyond the Bean: Training Emotional Intelligence787 Coffee's team members, referred to as “Caffeinated Humans,” undergo comprehensive training that combines technical coffee preparation skills with the development of emotional intelligence. The curriculum includes instruction on brewing methods such as V60, espresso calibration, and milk chemistry, alongside guidance on engaging with guests and fostering real-time hospitality. This approach draws from Puerto Rican coffee culture, where communal gathering has historically been central to the coffee experience."Our baristas are a significant component in the customer experience," explained Brandon Peña, CEO and Co-founder of 787 Coffee. "For us, is about, connecting, growing, and impacting one caffeinated customer at a time."The Value of Personal InteractionThis operational strategy appears to contribute to a distinctive atmosphere within New York's competitive coffee market, resulting in an environment perceived as personal. Baristas are encouraged to express individuality, which contributes to customers feeling acknowledged.Training for Connection Beyond Brewing787 Coffee's team members, referred to as “Caffeinated Humans,” undergo comprehensive training that combines technical coffee preparation skills with the development of emotional intelligence. The curriculum includes instruction on brewing methods such as V60, espresso calibration, and milk chemistry, alongside guidance on engaging with guests and fostering real-time hospitality. This approach draws from Puerto Rican coffee culture, where communal gathering has historically been central to the coffee experience.The coffee industry often focuses on farms, flavors, or equipment—but it’s the person behind the counter that defines how a coffee shop feels. 787 Coffee’s commitment to sustainability and direct trade is only half the story; the other half lives in each small moment created by a barista who remembers your name, your drink, or just knows how to brighten a Monday.Rooted in Puerto Rico and now brewing across New York City, 787 Coffee’s secret ingredient isn’t a proprietary roast—it’s a human one.

787 Coffee offers New Yorkers a Taste of Puerto Rico

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.