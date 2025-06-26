Submit Release
Better connectivity of schools via internet to be enabled

Minister of Education Professor Dejan Vuk Stanković, PhD, emphasised today that Serbia’s accession to the global initiative Giga will enable further improvement of the quality of connectivity of educational institutions, with a focus on schools, as key points in connecting local communities.

