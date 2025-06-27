DAM Fashion by Deborah Ann Mack Relocates to Spacious New Boutique at 125 Church Street with Dedicated Bridal Suite

Deborah Ann Mack expands her couture boutique to a larger location with a bridal suite at 125 Church Street in West Chester, PA.

This move lets us offer even more beauty, privacy, and personal service” — Deborah Ann Mack

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAM Fashion by Deborah Ann Mack, known for its custom signature coats, is proud to announce its relocation to a spacious new boutique at 125 Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Now nearly three times the size of its original storefront, the expanded location offers a refined couture showroom and a dedicated bridal suite — a space designed to deliver an elevated experience for both local and international clients.Founded in 2017, Deborah has served clients across the U.S. and internationally, offering custom design services through both in-person and virtual appointments. This expansion reflects the boutique’s continued growth and commitment to providing a luxurious, private, and personalized couture experience.“This new space reflects the elegance of every garment we make: personal, timeless, and luxurious,” said designer Deborah Ann Mack.“Whether you’re walking through our door in West Chester or working with us from Paris, London, or Los Angeles, you’ll receive the same level of couture attention and care.”The boutique’s expanded layout allows for a seamless division between DAM Fashion’s signature showroom and its custom bridal suite — where clients can consult on original wedding gowns , heirloom gown redesigns, and elegant occasionwear for any wedding role, from brides and mothers-of-the-bride to stylish guests.DAM Fashion’s expanded services include:• Custom wedding gown designs• Redesign of vintage wedding gowns• Luxury outerwear for the Fall/Winter season• Special event attire tailored to the individualFor appointments or press inquiries, please contact:Email: dmack@dam.fashionPhone: (484) 678-5853Website: https://dam.fashion Instagram: @damfashionsAbout DAM FashionDAM Fashion is a couture boutique founded by designer Deborah Ann Mack in 2017. Specializing in custom bridal gowns, coats, and special occasion wear, the brand is known for timeless elegance, bespoke details, and personalized service for clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.