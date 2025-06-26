Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - June 26

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 26, 2025

As of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, there are 20 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, two are categorized as contained, six are not contained, nine are ongoing assessment and three are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 268 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 169 to date.

One community remains under an evacuation order: East Trout Lake. Priority individuals from Creighton and Denare Beach have been repatriated.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Recovery Task Team continues to meet with community leaders to discuss recovery efforts.

Over $5.1 million has been transferred directly to residents as well as communities that are distributing the $500 Government of Saskatchewan Financial Assistance to their residents that have been impacted by the wildfires. This financial support will reach over 10,000 individuals who qualify. The SPSA is continuing to coordinate with communities that have asked for its support in distributing this financial assistance.

Evacuees who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so through the Sask Evac Web Application or by calling 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross can call 1-800-863-6582.

A full list of evacuated and repatriated communities can be found on the Information for Evacuees webpage.

As of June 26, 2025, at 11:59 PM, the provincial wildfire State of Emergency will expire. With the expiry of the State of Emergency, the SPSA will return to providing media wildfire updates as necessary. The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

