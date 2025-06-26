Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,791 in the last 365 days.

Chairman Comer Subpoenas Anthony Bernal After Bailing on Transcribed Interview

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued a subpoena to Anthony Bernal, former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady, to appear for a deposition on July 16, 2025 as part of the Committee’s investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions.

Bernal had confirmed his appearance for a voluntary transcribed interview on June 26, 2025, but after the White House Counsel’s office informed him it was waiving executive privilege for the Oversight Committee’s investigation, he refused to appear

Read the subpoena cover letter to Anthony Bernal here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chairman Comer Subpoenas Anthony Bernal After Bailing on Transcribed Interview

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more