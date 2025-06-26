Chairman Comer Subpoenas Anthony Bernal After Bailing on Transcribed Interview

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued a subpoena to Anthony Bernal, former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady, to appear for a deposition on July 16, 2025 as part of the Committee’s investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions.

Bernal had confirmed his appearance for a voluntary transcribed interview on June 26, 2025, but after the White House Counsel’s office informed him it was waiving executive privilege for the Oversight Committee’s investigation, he refused to appear.

Read the subpoena cover letter to Anthony Bernal here.