New Book Offers Podcast Strategy for Political Candidates and Elected Officials Ahead of 2026 Elections

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Glogovac, acclaimed podcast publicist, author of How to Get on Podcasts, and host of Webby nominated My Simplified Life, has just released her latest project: The Podcast Campaign Tour™ Playbook, now available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon.

Designed for politicians, political candidates, campaign managers, and communications teams, the playbook outlines how to strategically leverage podcast interviews to amplify campaign messaging, build voter trust, and connect with key communities—without the filter of traditional media.

“In an age where voters crave authenticity and long-form conversations, podcast interviews are one of the most powerful tools candidates are underusing,” says Glogovac. “This playbook gives them a blueprint to show up with clarity, confidence, and credibility.”

Podcast interviews offer something traditional ads and sound bites never can: the opportunity for voters to invest in candidates as human beings. By hearing a politician's story, motivations, and values in a personal, unfiltered setting, voters can form genuine connections that drive engagement and turnout.

The book is divided into two parts:

Part One is written for candidates, politicians, and campaign managers, providing step-by-step guidance on how to prepare for and make the most of podcast interviews.

Part Two is written for podcast hosts, offering insight into how to effectively communicate with campaigns and political offices, conduct meaningful interviews, and follow best practices for sharing assets, audio clips, and media kits after the episode airs.

The Podcast Campaign Tour™ is an evolution of Michelle’s successful Podcast Book Tour™, which has helped hundreds of authors connect with readers through meaningful podcast conversations. Now, she’s applying the same proven strategy to help political candidates and politicians connect with voters—authentically, consistently, and far beyond the debate stage.

About Michelle: Michelle Glogovac, known as THE Podcast Matchmaker®, is also the author of How to Get on Podcasts (McGraw Hill, 2024), and founder of The MLG Collective®, a podcast PR agency that helps authors, activists, and political leaders spread their message through trust-based media.

