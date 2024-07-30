Agriculture and Food Ingredient Marketing Agency, Noble West, Promotes Sarah Tjoa to Managing Director

Sarah Tjoa, Managing Director of Noble West

Noble West, a marketing agency specializing in the future of food, is delighted to announce the promotion of Sarah Tjoa to Managing Director.

In this vastly dynamic landscape, we remain more committed than ever to helping our clients across the food system achieve tangible business results through our connections & future-focused approach.” — Sarah Tjoa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noble West, a marketing agency specializing in the future of food, is delighted to announce the promotion of Sarah Tjoa to Managing Director. Sarah has emerged as a leader in the specialty industry of agriculture, food ingredient and sustainability marketing.

“Sarah has proven herself as a visionary for Noble West in leading our agency rebrand and category defining projects on behalf of our clients,” said Ali Cox, CEO. “She’s been an incredible partner at the executive level and I’m excited to see her continue to flourish here at Noble West with the added level of responsibility.”

Having joined in 2020, and progressing through Group Account Director and VP, Client Services and Strategy roles, the newly created role will see her supercharging the agency’s growth, curating forward-thinking marketing strategies and continuing to deliver business-defining results for clients.

“It’s an incredible honor to lead this talented and mission-minded team,” Tjoa said. “In this vastly dynamic landscape, we remain more committed than ever to helping our clients across the food system achieve tangible business results through our deep connections and future-focused approach.”

As Managing Director, she oversees the Client Services, Media, Strategy, Culture, Operations and Project Management departments. Cox remains Chief Executive Officer.

###

About Noble West:

Noble West, established in 2007 and headquartered in California's Central Valley, is a leading agency specializing in agriculture, food ingredients, and sustainability. Recognized for its commitment to innovation and excellence, Noble West is a certified Women-Owned Business (WOB) and member of the Women's Enterprise Business Council (WEBC). The agency has been honored twice on the Inc.5000 list and received the Inc Power Partner award, highlighting its rapid growth and industry impact. Noble West is part of Worldwide Partners, a global network of top independent agencies. For more information, you can visit their website at www.wearenoblewest.com or follow them on social media @wearenoblewest.